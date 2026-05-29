Kuala Lumpur LRT Track Expected to Reopen by June 3, After Derailment

The Ampang-Sri Petaling LRT track, affected by yesterday's derailment, is expected to reopen by June 3, with services returning to normal within 10 days. The derailed train will be removed today, allowing repair work on the track near the Chan Sow Lin station to begin. Train speeds will be controlled when services resume, and coaches travelling from Ampang towards Sentul Timur will continue to stop at Chan Sow Lin for the next few days to facilitate repair work.

The Ampang-Sri Petaling LRT track, affected by yesterday's derailment, is expected to reopen by June 3, with services returning to normal within 10 days. The derailed train will be removed today, allowing repair work on the track near the Chan Sow Lin station to begin.

Train speeds will be controlled when services resume, and coaches travelling from Ampang towards Sentul Timur will continue to stop at Chan Sow Lin for the next few days to facilitate repair work. Preliminary investigations indicate that a switch box malfunction caused the derailment, but the exact cause of the switch system failure has yet to be determined. The Land Public Transport Agency (Apad) has opened its own investigation into the incident.

The task force established by the transport ministry has been given 30 days to submit its findings, with its report to be made public. The minister described the derailment as a serious incident, emphasizing the potential for a major disaster in case of a derailment





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LRT Derailment Repair Work Switch Box Malfunction Investigation Task Force Land Public Transport Agency Serious Incident Major Disaster

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