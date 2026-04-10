Kuala Lumpur Launches 'Bangun KL' Initiative to Tackle Traffic Congestion

The Malaysian government is rolling out 'Bangun KL', a behavior-based initiative in Kuala Lumpur to alleviate traffic congestion by incentivizing commuters to enter the city earlier. This program includes partnerships with businesses to offer discounts to those who adjust their schedules, aiming to redistribute peak-hour traffic and improve the overall flow. The initiative also seeks to gather data on commuter behavior and evaluate the effectiveness of the incentives.

To stay informed on the latest stories and breaking news, the government is launching a new behavior-based initiative designed to alleviate Kuala Lumpur 's traffic congestion . This ambitious undertaking, spearheaded by Federal Territories Minister Hannah Yeoh, aims to incentivize commuters to enter the city earlier, thereby redistributing peak-hour traffic and improving overall flow.

The initiative, aptly named Bangun KL, seeks to reshape commuter habits and create a more efficient and humane urban environment.\Minister Yeoh emphasized the initiative's core philosophy, stating, 'A good city is not just about how it looks, but how it functions in people's daily lives. This is not merely a slogan, but an effort to change how the city moves every morning.' She highlighted the need to move away from the current pattern, stating, 'We cannot remain comfortable with the old pattern where Bangun KL is about redistributing the morning rush to make it more balanced and humane.' The congestion issue is substantial, with approximately 1.2 million vehicles entering Kuala Lumpur each morning. The peak congestion typically occurs between 8 am and 9 am. The potential impact of shifting even a fraction of this traffic to earlier hours is significant, as even a 10% shift could noticeably improve traffic flow. Yeoh framed this initiative as a component of a larger strategy to enhance urban livability and help Malaysians reclaim valuable time currently lost in traffic. Her vision extends beyond physical infrastructure. 'The role of government is not only to build infrastructure, but to enable people to regain their time — time for family, for health, and for a better quality of life,' she affirmed.\As the initial incentive, the government has partnered with Zus Coffee. This collaboration offers discounted drinks to commuters who arrive in the city earlier. Customers can purchase drinks at discounted prices, starting from as low as RM5, at 250 participating outlets across Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya between 7 am and 8 am through the Zus mobile app. The program, scheduled to run until the end of the year, will also enable the government to gather data on commuter behavior, the rate of adoption of the incentives, and their effectiveness in lessening traffic congestion. Minister Yeoh indicated that similar partnerships would be expanded to include other sectors, such as fitness centers and gym operators, further promoting time-based pricing models and more flexible commuting patterns. 'Big changes do not always begin with big projects. They often start with small decisions made consistently by many people,' she explained. She clarified that the program is voluntary, designed to provide practical incentives for those who are willing to adjust their routines rather than imposing behavioral changes. 'The coffee promotion is just one example of how incentives could encourage people to start their day earlier. This is not about asking everyone to drink coffee, but about offering added value to those who already do,' she concluded. Looking ahead, Minister Yeoh outlined the ministry's priorities for the first 100 days, focusing on strengthening governance, enhancing community access, improving DBKL-related apps, and increasing green spaces. A special program for senior citizens is also being developed to ensure that they feel valued in the capital





saysdotcom / 🏆 9. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Congestion Bangun KL Commuting Incentives

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mount Semeru volcano erupts again in IndonesiaKUALA LUMPUR: Here is a recap of the announcements that made headlines in Corporate Malaysia.

Read more »

iQIYI Starship 2026 Touches Down In Kuala Lumpur With Esther Yu’s Special AppearanceLatest News, Trends and Entertainment

Read more »

From Singapore to Kuala Lumpur: Indian Couple Shares Their Family's Lifestyle ShiftAn Indian couple shares their experience of moving from Singapore to Kuala Lumpur, highlighting the lifestyle differences, cost of living, and community aspects that influenced their decision, while also acknowledging varying perspectives.

Read more »

Rentak Music Celebration to Debut in Kuala Lumpur in 2026Triterra will launch the inaugural Rentak Music Celebration on April 24, 2026, at The MET Corporate Towers in Kuala Lumpur, featuring iconic 1980s and 1990s music. The event, part of Triterra's 10th-anniversary celebration, aims to transform the commercial space into a vibrant social hub, bringing together music, community, and experience. The event will feature performances by local artists and will be hosted by Douglas Lim. Tickets are priced at RM250, including a buffet dinner and vouchers from sponsors. For details and ticket purchases, visit rentak.triterra.com.my.

Read more »

Hannah Yeoh: ‘Bangun KL’ initiative aims to reduce peak-hour traffic through earlier commutesKUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — The “Bangun KL: Ke Arah Kuala Lumpur Yang Lebih Sejahtera” initiative aims to encourage people to enter the capital earlier, thereby easing peak-hour...

Read more »

Rain Rave Water Music Festival Set to Dazzle Kuala Lumpur in 2026Kuala Lumpur is gearing up for the Rain Rave Water Music Festival, a vibrant fusion of music, culture, and water, set to take place in Bukit Bintang from April 30th to May 2nd, 2026. This event, co-organized by Tourism Malaysia, celebrates Visit Malaysia 2026 and World Labour Day, promising a unique experience for both local and international visitors. Expect a diverse lineup of DJs, Malaysian acts, curated markets, and cultural experiences, all within a water-themed atmosphere. The festival aims to showcase Malaysia's multiculturalism, creative talent, and strengthen its position as a dynamic tourism destination. Comprehensive safety measures are in place to ensure a safe and enjoyable environment. Visit Tourism Malaysia's website for more information.

Read more »