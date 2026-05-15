Kuala Lumpur High Court Acquits Former Polytechnian of Cannabis Trafficking Charge

A former polytechnic student in Kuala Lumpur has been acquitted of a charge of trafficking in more than 3kg of cannabis by a High Court judge. The judge found the prosecution failed to establish a prima facie case against the accused and noted inconsistencies in the testimony of a key prosecution witness.

Kuala Lumpur High Court judge Azhar Abdul Hamid acquitted a former polytechnic student of a charge of trafficking in more than 3kg of cannabis, stating that the prosecution failed to establish a prima facie case against him.

The judge found the testimony of the fourth prosecution witness to be unreliable and noted inconsistencies in the witness's account of events. The charge, framed under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, carries the death penalty or life imprisonment and not fewer than 12 strokes of the cane upon conviction





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Kuala Lumpur High Court Azhar Abdul Hamid Harith Izzuddin Hanizam Cannabis Trafficking Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 Section 39B(1)(A) Prima Facie Case Unreliable Testimony Inconsistencies In Evidence

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