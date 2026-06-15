Kuala Lumpur Deploys 10,000 AI-Powered CCTV Cameras for Enhanced Safety

Kuala Lumpur has installed 10,000 AI-integrated CCTV cameras across the city to deter crime, improve emergency response, and manage traffic. The system includes facial recognition, geo-fencing, and public address capabilities, enabling real-time actions and multi-agency coordination.

Kuala Lumpur has taken a significant step towards becoming a smarter and safer city with the installation of approximately 10,000 closed-circuit television cameras across the metropolitan area.

Mayor Datuk Seri Fadlun Mak Ujud announced that these cameras, strategically placed at major roads, intersections, public areas, and commercial centers, are integrated into an advanced system powered by artificial intelligence. This AI-driven network can detect, analyze, and trigger real-time actions, enabling faster and more coordinated responses among various agencies. Incidents such as accidents, emergencies, unexpected traffic congestion, and flood risks can now be identified at an early stage, allowing authorities to intervene before situations escalate.

The system also features facial recognition and geo-fencing capabilities, which are instrumental in tracking crime suspects by scanning their facial features or monitoring their vehicle movements across the city. Additionally, an Integrated Public Address System has been deployed in key locations like KLCC, Bukit Bintang, Bangunan Sultan Abdul Samad, and Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman, providing direct alerts to the public before enforcement teams arrive.

For instance, at KLCC, voice announcements in five languages-Bahasa Malaysia, English, Mandarin, Tamil, and Arabic-are broadcast every 10 minutes to warn against illegal photography touts. The system can also analyze behaviors to detect suspicious movements and unusual activities, automatically sending alerts to the Kuala Lumpur Command and Control Centre. Mayor Fadlun expressed aspirations to extend the system's functionality to traffic management in the future, further enhancing urban efficiency.

The initiative was supported by Kuala Lumpur police Chief Commissioner Datuk Fadil Marsus and Minister in the Prime Minister's Department for Federal Territories, Hannah Yeoh. Commissioner Marsus highlighted the effectiveness of facial recognition and geo-fencing in tracking suspects' movements and vehicles, noting that staff from both the police and Kuala Lumpur City Hall are stationed at the command center to monitor feeds.

He hopes for continuous improvements to the system and encourages integration with more local councils and private sector CCTV networks. Minister Yeoh emphasized that the system promotes better coordination and information sharing among agencies, ensuring the city remains safe for everyone. She confirmed that feedback from the police is actively sought and issues with the system are addressed in collaboration with the contractor.

Regarding privacy concerns, Yeoh stated that all cameras are installed only in public areas, so there are no issues of privacy intrusion. This comprehensive surveillance network represents a major leap forward in urban safety and management, combining cutting-edge technology with collaborative governance to create a secure and responsive environment for residents and visitors alike.

The integration of AI not only aids in crime prevention but also improves emergency response and traffic flow, setting a benchmark for other cities in the region. With ongoing enhancements and potential expansions, Kuala Lumpur is poised to become a model smart city where technology and public safety work hand in hand





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