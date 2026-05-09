Kuala Lumpur City Hall Extends Operating Hours of Ten Public Parks for City Residents

Kuala Lumpur City Hall announces a change in operating hours for ten public parks in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, and Labuan. The parks will be open from 5.30am to 10pm every day. Taman Botani Perdana and Taman Tasik Titiwangsa will stay open until midnight every Friday and Saturday.

Taman Tasik Titiwangsa is among the public parks in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan that will have longer opening hours. Ten public parks managed by Kuala Lumpur City Hall will have longer opening hours, with two parks open until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, to give city residents more opportunities for leisure and recreational activities , federal territories minister Hannah Yeoh announced.

The parks are: Taman Botani Perdana, Taman Tasik Titiwangsa, Taman Tasik Metropolitan Kepong, Taman Tasik Permaisuri, Taman Bukit Jalil, Taman Tasik Manjalara, Taman Pudu Ulu, Taman Alam Damai, Taman Tasik Ampang Hilir, and Taman Tasik Danau Kota. They will be open from 5.30am to 10pm every day, while Taman Botani Perdana and Taman Tasik Titiwangsa will stay open until midnight every Friday and Saturday, Bernama reported.

Several promenades, public fields, and parks in Putrajaya and Labuan will also open from 5.30am





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Public Parks Kuala Lumpur City Hall Operating Hours Leisure Activities Recreational Activities Federal Territories Hannah Yeoh Parks Policing Open Until Midnight Five-Year Plan

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