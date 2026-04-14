KTMB Offers 30% Discount on Weekday Train Tickets

Malaysian commuters can enjoy a 30% discount on Keretapi Tanah Melayu Bhd (KTMB) train tickets on weekdays, starting April 15th. The initiative, announced by Transport Minister Anthony Loke, applies to ETS and ERT services, excluding school and public holidays, Business Class, First Class, Sleeper Class and existing concession tickets. Passengers must use a promo code for bookings between April 15th and April 30th for travel until October 14th.

PUTRAJAYA: Commuters utilizing Keretapi Tanah Melayu Bhd ( KTMB ) train services during the weekdays are set to benefit from a significant 30% discount on ticket fares, as announced by Transport Minister Anthony Loke. This discount initiative is scheduled to commence on Wednesday, April 15th, offering substantial savings to passengers traveling on the ETS (Electric Train Service) and the Ekspres Rakyat Timuran (ERT) routes, specifically the JB Sentral to Tumpat sector. The announcement was made during a press conference on Tuesday, April 14th, where Loke emphasized the government's commitment to enhancing public transport accessibility and affordability for Malaysia ns. This initiative falls under the umbrella of the Madani government's ongoing efforts, undertaken in collaboration with the Ministry and KTMB , aimed at bolstering public transport usage by providing a more comfortable, safe, and efficient railway service. This aims to encourage more citizens to opt for public transport as their preferred mode of commuting and travelling.

This strategic move aligns with the government's broader objective of establishing rail travel as a primary transportation mode for the nation's populace. By offering these reduced fares, the government seeks to mitigate travel expenses for citizens, thereby fostering increased public mobility and contributing to the advancement of a more sustainable and inclusive public transport framework for the country. However, to ensure optimal train capacity management, particularly during periods of high demand, the 30% discount will not be applicable during school holidays and public holidays. This measure aims to balance affordability with efficient resource allocation and service delivery.

To avail of the discounted fares, passengers are required to utilize a unique promo code. The details of this promo code will be released by KTMB. The promotional booking period will span from April 15th to April 30th of the current year, providing ample opportunity for passengers to secure their tickets for travel dates between April 15th and October 14th. This extended booking and travel window offers flexibility and convenience to commuters.

In a clarifying statement, Loke also specified the exclusions from this discount program. The 30% discount will not extend to ETS Business Class tickets, ERT First Class and Sleeper Class tickets, or to existing concession ticket holders. This targeted approach ensures that the discount benefits a wide range of passengers while maintaining specific service offerings and existing fare structures. To ensure a seamless travel experience and maximize savings, Loke strongly advised the public to proactively plan their journeys and secure their seats well in advance. This proactive approach will allow commuters to fully capitalize on the cost savings offered by the new discount program.

This initiative reflects the government's continued dedication to creating a more accessible, affordable, and efficient public transportation system. The government and KTMB are working hand in hand to make public transportation an appealing and beneficial option for all Malaysians. The goal is not only to lower costs but to enhance overall public transport experience, contributing to sustainable urban development and the nation's environmental goals. This will also encourage more people to leave their cars behind and choose sustainable transportation solutions





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