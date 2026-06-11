KTMB Clarifies Temporary Closure of JB Sentral Track Not a Full Shutdown

Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) has clarified that the temporary closure of the track between the Kempas Baru Station and JB Sentral Station does not involve a full shutdown of JB Sentral's operations. The closure will take place from 10pm on Thursday until 6am on Friday to allow for the safe launching of a Pedestrian Over Bridge at JB Sentral Station.

KUALA LUMPUR: Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad ( KTMB ) has clarified that the temporary closure of the track between the Kempas Baru Station and JB Sentral Station does not involve a full shutdown of JB Sentral's operations.

The closure will take place from 10pm on Thursday until 6am on Friday to allow for the safe launching of a Pedestrian Over Bridge at JB Sentral Station. Both trains will terminate at Kempas Baru Station, and passengers will be transported to JB Sentral Station using replacement bus services provided by KTMB. To ensure smooth travel, prior notice regarding these operational changes has been communicated to affected passengers via SMS as well as announcements through KTMB's official channels.

KTMB also confirmed that train services at JB Sentral will resume as usual immediately after the work is completed at 6am on Friday. - Bernam





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Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad KTMB JB Sentral Station Pedestrian Over Bridge Electric Train Service Train Services Replacement Bus Services Prior Notice Operational Changes Smooth Travel Train Services At JB Sentral Resume As Usual

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KTMB Clarifies Temporary Closure of Track Between Kempas Baru and JB Sentral Stations Does Not Affect JB Sentral OperationsKeretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) has clarified that the temporary closure of the track between the Kempas Baru Station and JB Sentral Station does not involve a full shutdown of JB Sentral’s operations. The closure will take place from 10pm tonight until 6am tomorrow to allow for the safe launching of a Pedestrian Over Bridge at JB Sentral Station. Both trains, trains 9449 and 9535, will terminate at Kempas Baru Station, and passengers will be transported to JB Sentral Station using replacement bus services provided by KTMB.

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