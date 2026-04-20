KTMB Announces the Return of MySawasdee Train Service to Hat Yai

KTMB brings back the MySawasdee special train service connecting KL Sentral to Hat Yai, Thailand, for the months of April and May, offering travelers a comfortable and convenient travel experience.

Hat Yai , a vibrant city located in southern Thailand, has long been a favorite travel destination for many Malaysians. Its proximity to the border and relatively affordable cost of living make it an attractive spot for quick getaways or holiday breaks. While many travelers opt for air travel, the convenience of land travel remains highly popular due to the seamless connection between the Malaysian Peninsula and the Thai border.

Among the various land transport modes, traveling by train is widely favored by locals as it effectively bypasses the heavy road traffic often encountered at border crossings. Recognizing this demand, Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) has officially announced the return of its highly anticipated MySawasdee special train service. This dedicated route offers passengers a direct journey from the heart of Kuala Lumpur at KL Sentral station straight to Hat Yai, providing a unique and relaxing way to traverse the border without the stress of driving. The MySawasdee train is scheduled to operate throughout the months of April and May, catering to travelers looking for a hassle-free vacation. The train from KL Sentral is slated to depart at 10.30 PM, arriving in Hat Yai at 8.50 AM Thailand time the following morning, while the return journey departs Hat Yai at 10.20 AM and arrives back in Kuala Lumpur at 11.13 PM. A standout feature of this service is the availability of sleeper berths, which allows passengers to rest comfortably during the approximately 11 to 12-hour journey. This comfort factor is a significant upgrade from standard seated carriages, ensuring that travelers arrive at their destination feeling refreshed rather than fatigued. It is important to note that the ticket pricing is structured for adults, and there are currently no concessionary fares for children. Furthermore, while the ticket does not include complimentary meals, passengers are welcome to utilize the onboard café coach, which serves a variety of snacks and beverages throughout the duration of the trip. Beyond the primary departure point at KL Sentral, KTMB has thoughtfully included several intermediate stops to accommodate passengers living in other parts of the peninsula. Potential travelers can secure their tickets easily through the KITS portal on the official KTMB website. Once in Hat Yai, the city offers an endless array of attractions and culinary delights that cater to every taste. The city is particularly famous for its diverse food scene, including a plethora of Muslim-friendly and halal options that are highly recommended by various travel influencers and local foodies. From the bustling night markets like the Greenway Night Market and Asian Night Market to the serene beauty of the Hat Yai Municipal Park, there is truly something for everyone. Whether it is indulging in authentic Thai street food like mango sticky rice and boat noodles, or visiting the famous floating markets, the experience of taking the MySawasdee train adds an nostalgic and adventurous layer to the trip that road travel simply cannot replicate. As the service is expected to be in high demand during the upcoming holiday season, prospective travelers are encouraged to book their seats early to avoid disappointment and fully enjoy their journey to the Land of Smiles





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