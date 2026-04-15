KTM Electric Train Discount Excludes Key Passenger Groups, Sparking Debate

A newly announced 30% discount on KTM electric train tickets, intended as a cost-relief measure, will not extend to concession ticket holders, including students, senior citizens, and persons with disabilities. The exclusion has raised questions about the promotion's inclusivity and its true impact on vulnerable commuter groups.

The Ministry of Transport's recent announcement of a 30% fare reduction on KTM electric train tickets, a measure introduced to alleviate the financial strain of escalating transport expenses for Malaysians, has inadvertently excluded a significant segment of the population. While the intention behind the discount, unveiled on Tuesday, April 14th, as part of a broader relief package following the West Asia crisis, is commendable, its application has drawn criticism for its restrictive nature.

Specifically, concession ticket holders – a group that already benefits from substantial fare reductions – will not be eligible for this new promotion. This exclusion means that students, senior citizens, and individuals with disabilities, who are typically among the most frequent users of public transport and often rely on discounted fares, will not see any further savings on their journeys. Currently, concession ticket holders enjoy discounts ranging from 40% to 50% on standard fares. Students, armed with their KTM i-Card, receive a 40% discount, while senior citizens aged 60 and above, along with persons with disabilities, are granted a more generous 50% reduction. These existing concessions are designed to ensure affordability and accessibility for these specific demographics. The new 30% discount, therefore, is strictly reserved for passengers paying the full, standard fare.

This limitation significantly narrows the scope of the promotion, impacting its potential reach and the number of individuals who can truly benefit from the stated relief. The promotion is set to cover tickets for the Electric Train Service (ETS) across all routes and the Ekspres Rakyat Timuran (ERT) service operating between JB Sentral and Tumpat. It is valid for travel from Monday to Thursday, commencing today, April 15th, and concluding on October 14th. While this period spans several months, the weekday restriction further curtails the promotion's utility for many commuters.

Further complicating the accessibility of this discount is the exclusion of premium travel options. Business Class tickets on the ETS and Class 1 and Sleeper class on the ERT service, representing the higher tiers of KTM's rail network, are also not included in the promotion. This is noteworthy given the burgeoning popularity of these services, particularly the ETS, which has seen a surge in ridership due to its impressive speeds, reaching up to 140 km/h on popular corridors like the Kuala Lumpur-Ipoh route and the recently established Kuala Lumpur-JB Sentral line. Moreover, the promotion conspicuously omits travel during school holidays and public holidays. These periods are traditionally times of increased travel for many Malaysians, whether for family visits, vacations, or other celebratory occasions. By excluding these peak travel times, the ministry has effectively limited the promotion's applicability during periods when its impact could be most felt by a broader cross-section of the population.

The ministry has yet to provide a specific rationale for these exclusions, leaving passengers, particularly concession holders and those who might have planned travel during holidays, seeking clarification. Eligible passengers can avail themselves of the discount by using the promo code MADANI30. Additional information and a comprehensive breakdown of the terms and conditions are accessible on the official KTM website, www.ktmb.com.my. The decision to exclude certain passenger groups and travel periods has inevitably sparked discussions and questions regarding the true equity and effectiveness of this cost-relief initiative, prompting commuters to voice their opinions and seek greater transparency from the transport authorities





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