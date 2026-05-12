KPPIS raises alarm over five loopholes in the Act 860

The Sabah Immigration Officers' Service Union (KPPIS) expressed concern regarding five loopholes in the Border Control and Protection Agency Act 2024 (Act 860), warning that they could erode Sabah's immigration autonomy.

The Sabah Immigration Officers' Service Union (KPPIS) expressed concern regarding five loopholes in the Border Control and Protection Agency Act 2024 (Act 860), urging authorities to exclude specific parts to preserve Sabah 's immigration autonomy.

"KPPIS President Azizah S. Ahmad stated that the Act permits federal authorities to encroach on powers reserved for the state, such as control over entry points and issuance of passes, threatening sovereignty. She also warned of potential conflicts of interest arising from centralised federal command and broad delegation powers. She emphasized that Sabah's immigration authority cannot be compromised and will take legal action to protect officers from legal risks associated with unclear authority under the Act.

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Sabah Immigration Central Command Delegation Powers Entry Points

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