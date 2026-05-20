KPJ Healthcare University signs MoU with Royal College of Surgeons of England for Surgical Collaboration

KPJ Healthcare University and the Royal College of Surgeons of England have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to elevate surgical standards, education, and research.

KPJ Healthcare University formalised a strategic collaboration with the Royal College of Surgeons of England to elevate surgical standards , education, and research. KPJU's integrated academic health system, encompassing postgraduate medical specialist training, allied health sciences, and a network of teaching hospitals, was combined with RCS England's globally recognised surgical curricula, assessment frameworks, and faculty expertise.

Together, the institutions aim to develop structured pathways to strengthen surgical competency, expand access to internationally benchmarked qualifications, and accelerate the translation of research into improved patient outcomes across the KPJ Health System. The MoU was signed at Damansara Specialist Hospital 2, Kuala Lumpur, by KPJ Healthcare University Sdn Bhd, KPJHS Governing Council chairman, and Johor Corporation president and chief executive Datuk Syed Mohamed Syed Ibrahim in a ceremony officiated by KPJ Healthcare University, Royal College of Surgeons of England president Tim Mitchell, and Royal College of Surgeons of England council member Prof Naeem Soomro.

KPJU vice-chancellor Prof Dr Tunku Kamarul Zaman Tunku Zainol Abidin, an orthopaedic surgeon, lauded this partnership as it strengthens KPJU's role in developing structured surgical education pathways, supporting postgraduate progression and fellowship development, aligning education, training, and research with evolving clinical practice and international standards





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KPJ Healthcare University Royal College Of Surgeons Of England Strategic Collaboration Surgical Standards Education And Research KPJ Health System (KPJHS) Dette Mitral Zaidan

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