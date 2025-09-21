KPDN Urges Transport Companies to Register for RON95 Petrol Subsidy Promptly

The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) has urged public and goods transport companies to register their vehicles under the Subsidised Petrol Control System (SKPS) to benefit from the upcoming RON95 petrol subsidy. The Ministry is emphasizing the urgency, urging eligible businesses to register as soon as possible before the implementation date is announced, especially given the low registration numbers currently.

This proactive approach is crucial because while the registration process itself is streamlined and can be completed swiftly, obtaining a fleet card from the chosen oil companies, which is a subsequent step, often requires more processing time. The aim of this call is to ensure that businesses are ready to access the subsidy as soon as the official implementation date is announced by the Ministry of Finance, and thus, is a key part of the larger effort to manage the financial burden of fuel costs on essential services and supply chains across the nation.\The call for early registration comes amidst concerningly low uptake of the SKPS program so far. Data reveals that only a small fraction of eligible vehicles are currently registered, with a mere 89 vehicles registered in Sabah and just six in Sarawak, which is far below the estimated 4,647 eligible vehicles across the two states. Nationally, the situation is similar, with only 1,790 companies involving 5,449 vehicles having applied for SKPS between September 15th and yesterday, and only 164 companies with 249 vehicles that have fully completed their registration. The Ministry estimates that approximately 100,000 public and goods transport company vehicles are eligible to register under the SKPS scheme nationwide. Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali highlighted that the targeted petrol subsidy will be implemented across the whole nation, unlike the targeted diesel subsidy which is exclusive to Peninsular Malaysia. This implies that Sabah and Sarawak will also be covered by the program, protecting them from potential disruptions of fuel price fluctuations. He assured that the registration process is designed to be straightforward, with the Ministry able to approve applications rapidly, provided all necessary documentation is submitted correctly. The main bottleneck, he cautioned, lies in the application and issuance of fleet cards by oil companies after approval, which often takes more time to complete.\This plea by KPDN underscores the Ministry's commitment to mitigate the impact of fluctuating petrol prices on businesses and, consequently, on consumers. By encouraging prompt registration for SKPS, the government hopes to safeguard the financial stability of public transport and goods transport companies, which play a crucial role in the economic ecosystem. The targeted RON95 subsidy will essentially provide relief from escalating fuel costs, making operations more sustainable. Minister Ali emphasized the importance of clarifying any uncertainties that some businesses might have regarding the program. He wants to dispel any confusion that the subsidy will not apply to East Malaysia, similar to the diesel subsidy system. The subsidy is designed to prevent unnecessary hardship and protect both businesses and the general public from price shocks associated with changes in fuel market conditions. The government has set up the SKPS program to ensure that the benefits of the subsidy are properly targeted and that the financial aid is distributed efficiently to the intended recipients. This also aims to prevent misuse or abuse of subsidized fuel. This proactive approach by KPDN is part of a larger governmental strategy to manage inflation and alleviate the cost of living, particularly within the transportation sector. Ultimately, the program is intended to support businesses in providing affordable and reliable services, fostering overall economic stability and growth across Malaysia





