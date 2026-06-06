KPDN Seizes Over 21,000 Litres of Diesel in Hutan Melintang Raid

Malaysia's Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry seized 21,840 litres of diesel worth RM202,211.20 and detained two individuals during a pre-dawn raid on a fishing jetty in Hutan Melintang, Perak, following a week of surveillance on suspicious tanker movements.

The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) executed a significant pre-dawn raid at a fishing jetty in Hutan Melintang , Perak , resulting in the seizure of over 21,000 litres of diesel valued at more than RM202,000.

The operation, conducted around 3am on Friday, June 5, by enforcement officers from the KPDN's Teluk Intan branch, followed a week-long intelligence gathering operation focused on suspicious tanker lorry movements during late-night and early-morning hours in the area. According to Perak KPDN director Datuk Kamalludin Ismail, a tanker lorry believed to have transported 21,840 litres of diesel from the Klang Valley was targeted after inconsistencies in documentation and a suspicious supply chain linked to the fuel consignment were uncovered.

The seized vehicle, a 27-tonne tanker lorry, along with the diesel and several related documents, was taken into custody. Two local men, aged 30 and 60, believed to be the lorry driver and the premises owner, were detained to assist investigations. The premises owner reportedly failed to produce valid approval documents from the Malaysian Supply Controller for activities involving controlled goods. The total value of the seizure was estimated at RM202,211.20.

The case is being investigated under the Supply Control Act 1961 and the Supply Control Regulations 1974. Offences under the Act carry severe penalties: individuals face a fine of up to RM1 million, imprisonment of up to three years, or both, while companies can be fined up to RM2 million for a first offence and up to RM5 million for subsequent offences.

KPDN is also investigating the supplier involved in the case, and warned that licences of those found guilty could be revoked in addition to the monetary penalties. Director Kamalludin urged the public to report any incidents related to the smuggling or misappropriation of controlled and subsidised goods to help curb leakages in government subsidies and protect public resources





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Diesel Seizure Subsidy Leak KPDN Raid Hutan Melintang Supply Control Act Fuel Smuggling Perak

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