Kota Tinggi Bypass Bridge Nears Completion Following Government Infrastructure Investment

The RM104 million Kota Tinggi Bypass Bridge project is nearing completion with an 85 percent progress rate, aiming to improve traffic flow and solve waterway obstruction issues by late July.

The development of the Kota Tinggi Bypass Bridge project, a critical piece of infrastructure in Johor, has reached a significant milestone. Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan announced during his visit to the Kota Tinggi Public Works Department office that the RM104 million project is currently 85 percent complete. Barring any unforeseen complications, the bridge is scheduled to be fully operational by July 28.

This infrastructure upgrade is highly anticipated by local commuters and businesses alike, as it promises to resolve long-standing traffic congestion issues that have plagued the district for years. The new structure, which features a sophisticated steel arch design, spans 464 meters in length and 22.6 meters in width, providing a four-lane dual carriageway that will significantly enhance transport efficiency in the region. During his press conference, Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan provided technical insights into the project, noting that the new bridge is engineered to be higher than the existing structure. The older bridge, which sits at a lower elevation, has historically interfered with waterway logistics, creating flood risks and navigation issues. Once the new bypass is officially opened to the public, the older structure will be demolished to finalize the project site. The journey to this stage has not been without challenges; construction began in September 2020 but faced significant delays due to the global Covid-19 pandemic, which forced a temporary cessation of work. Despite these setbacks, the government remains committed to ensuring that the project serves its primary goal of streamlining regional connectivity and supporting the economic growth of Kota Tinggi. Beyond the bridge construction, the Ministry of Works is concurrently managing an extensive maintenance program across the district. Ahmad revealed that the Kota Tinggi JKR is responsible for the upkeep of 772.91 kilometers of federal roads and 135.59 kilometers of state roads. These maintenance efforts are diverse, encompassing everything from routine surface repairs and pavement upgrades to critical drainage, sewer, and slope stabilization projects. Statistics from the ministry show that up to April of last year, a substantial investment of RM42.863 million was funneled into federal road maintenance, ensuring that road furniture, signage, and drainage systems remain in peak condition. By balancing large-scale projects like the bypass bridge with consistent road maintenance, the government aims to enhance both the safety and the overall quality of travel for all road users in Malaysia





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