Kota Kinabalu urges drivers to use over 20,000 legal parking spaces as illegal parking persists

City Hall highlights the availability of more than 20,000 parking bays and outlines enforcement steps against motorists who continue to park in prohibited areas, stressing safety and traffic flow.

The Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) has warned that despite the existence of more than 20,000 parking spaces across the city centre, a number of drivers continue to leave their vehicles in prohibited locations.

DBKK emphasises that the council has invested heavily in parking infrastructure to keep traffic flowing smoothly, protect road users and make the city attractive for business visitors. Currently the authority manages about 4,005 public bays in the central area and operates multi‑storey car parks at KK Plaza (452 bays), Menara Jubili (276 bays) and KK Sentral (499 bays), each priced at RM1 per hour.

In addition, private owners and commercial buildings contribute another 19,000 spaces, making the total supply well above the demand. Among the most frequently mentioned private facilities are The Shore with 711 bays, Wisma Sabah (125), Wisma Merdeka (752), Warisan Square (510), Suria Sabah (2,016), Riverson (760), Plaza Shell (550), Oceanus (815), KK Times Square (3,287), KK Plaza (450), Jesselton Quay (1,148), Jesselton Mall (910), Imago (1,795), Kompleks Asia City (1,581), Centre Point (1,376) and Api‑Api Centre (1,480).

These venues charge modest fees ranging from RM2 to RM4 for the first few hours, a rate that DBKK considers reasonable for the convenience and safety they provide. The council urges motorists to make use of these designated bays and to walk a short distance to their final destination, a practice common in many world cities and one that helps to reduce street congestion.

Unfortunately, many drivers still choose to park on road shoulders, at the entrances and exits of premises, in no‑parking zones, at junctions, on pedestrian walkways or directly in front of businesses. Such illegal parking not only breaches existing regulations but also creates bottlenecks, endangers other road users and hampers commercial activity. In some instances, the misplaced vehicles have damaged public amenities, including landscaped areas, ornamental trees, pavements and road dividers.

DBKK has outlined a stepped enforcement approach: officers first issue audible warnings via sirens or loudhailers, giving owners a chance to relocate the vehicle. If the driver does not comply, a fine is issued under the relevant statutes, and in cases of persistent obstruction, safety risk, repeat offences or refusal to move, the vehicle may be towed after all procedural checks are completed.

The council stresses that cooperation from the public is essential to keep Kota Kinabalu clean, orderly, safe and welcoming for residents and visitors alike





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Parking Enforcement Kota Kinabalu Traffic Management Public Safety Urban Planning

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