Kota Kinabalu Sepanggar MP Concerned Over Poor Lighting Along Road Near Bandar Sierra

Covid-19 News - Malaysia

Kota Kinabalu Sepanggar MP Datuk Mustapha Sakmud raised safety concerns over poor lighting along a stretch of road near Bandar Sierra. A TikTok user uploaded a video showing her vehicle's rim damaged after hitting an object believed to have fallen from a heavy vehicle.

Mustapha contacted PWD officials and called for immediate measures to improve lighting in the area. A PWD official said permanent street lights had already been installed and the matter was currently undergoing the approval process for electricity supply connection. Mustapha urged the authorities to expedite the process and expressed frustration over delays in activating the street lights despite repeated requests





DailyExpress_MY / 🏆 3. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sepanggar MP Datuk Mustapha Sakmud Safety Concerns Poor Lighting Damaged Vehicles Fallen Object Tiktok User Dark Stretches Of The Road Authorities Public Works Department (PWD) Where Lighting Work Ongoing Electricity Supply Connection Street Lights Permanent Street Lights Actioned By Lighting On Dates Affected Urged The Authorities To Expedite The Process Speedy Approval

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

KOTA KINABALU: Evidence of Harassment and Missing Money in Inquest into Zara Qairina's DeathThe court was informed that the deceased had mentioned being physically harassed by her roommate while sleeping and being instructed to fetch hot water from the lower floor. The witness also mentioned that Zara claimed her money had gone missing, likely stolen, and the hostel warden had not believed her. The topic is related to the school, hostel life, and relationships, not being unloved by her mother.

Read more »

Kota Kinabalu Ministry focuses on dryland rice cultivationThe Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Industry (Maffi), Datuk Jamawi Jaafar, announced the importance of dryland rice cultivation for Sabah's food security, with plans to expand this method using pots and polybags around residential areas.

Read more »

Kota Kinabalu: Terminal Baharu Jesselton Point Merapikan Pengerakann Pembangunan Industri Pelancongan SabahTerminal Feri Jesselton Point, yang kini tampil dengan wajah baharu, dijangka menjadi pemangkin utama kepada pembangunan industri pelancongan Sabah. Ketua Menteri Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor mengumumkan bahawa terminal itu merekodkan peningkatan trafik penumpang pada 2025 dengan 552,369 penumpang berbanding 388,395 penumpang tahun sebelumnya.

Read more »

Kota Kinabalu parking: CILTM calls for balanced approachLABUAN: The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport Malaysia (CILTM) Sabah Section has called for a balanced and practical approach to parking enforcement in Kota Kinabalu, saying enforcement m

Read more »