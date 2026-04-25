Kota Kinabalu Residents Urged to Exercise Caution During Dry Season, Avoid Open Burning

The Kota Kinabalu Fire and Rescue Department is advising residents near forests, farms, and bushes to be vigilant and avoid open burning due to the prolonged hot and dry weather, which increases the risk of fires spreading rapidly. They are also providing safety tips for homes and urging quick reporting of emergencies.

Kota Kinabalu residents, particularly those residing in proximity to forested areas, agricultural lands, and shrubbery, are strongly advised to exercise heightened caution and completely abstain from engaging in open burning practices during the current extended period of dry weather.

This urgent appeal comes directly from the Kota Kinabalu Fire and Rescue Department, with its chief, Johari Dzulkifli, emphasizing the significantly increased risk of uncontrolled fire spread due to the combination of sustained high temperatures, arid conditions, and prevailing winds. He articulated that even seemingly minor fires possess the potential to escalate rapidly into substantial emergencies, especially when located near residential zones.

The department’s concern stems from the ease with which embers and flames can be carried by the wind, igniting dry vegetation and quickly overwhelming containment efforts. Mr. Dzulkifli detailed a series of proactive measures that the public can implement to mitigate fire risks around their properties. These include diligently maintaining trimmed lawns, systematically removing flammable materials such as fallen branches, accumulated dry leaves, and overgrown grass from the immediate vicinity of homes and structures.

He underscored that even a minuscule spark – originating from sources like discarded cigarettes, improperly maintained machinery, or electrical faults – can serve as the ignition point for a devastating blaze. Beyond outdoor precautions, residents are also encouraged to adopt safe practices within their homes.

This includes ensuring all electrical appliances are switched off when not actively in use to prevent short circuits, proactively storing an adequate supply of water specifically for emergency fire suppression, and maintaining a readily accessible and fully functional fire extinguisher. The department stresses that preparedness is paramount in minimizing potential damage and ensuring the safety of individuals and communities. The Fire and Rescue Department further emphasized the critical importance of swift action in the event of a fire emergency.

Residents are urged to immediately notify the relevant authorities or directly contact the emergency hotline 999 without delay. The department highlighted that a rapid response is absolutely crucial in preventing a localized incident from escalating into a widespread and uncontrollable catastrophe. To facilitate public awareness and preparedness, the Kota Kinabalu Fire Station hosted a comprehensive program on Saturday, April 25th, attended by approximately 200 community members.

This event focused on educating attendees about the specific hazards associated with the dry season, outlining effective preventative measures, and providing detailed information regarding fire safety protocols and emergency response procedures. The department also provided information on alternative reporting channels for open burning incidents, including the Environment Department hotline at 1-800-88-2727, the MyJAS EQMS application, and direct communication via email.

These multiple avenues for reporting aim to ensure that authorities are promptly alerted to potential fire hazards, enabling them to take swift and decisive action to protect lives and property. The department’s proactive approach underscores its commitment to safeguarding the community during this period of heightened fire risk





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Kota Kinabalu Fire Safety Dry Season Open Burning Fire Prevention Emergency Response

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