Kota Kinabalu Public Transportation Gets a Makeover

The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) GRS Beaufras (Bureau of Infrastructure and Utilities) is calling for improvements to Kota Kinabalu's public transportation system, including better bus routes, upgraded bus stops, and extensive covered walkways. Director Peggy Liow believes a modern and efficient public transport network would ease traffic congestion and provide a convenient, comfortable, and affordable commuting option.

The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) GRS Beaufras (Bureau of Infrastructure and Utilities) has called for improvements to Kota Kinabalu ’s public transportation system. Director Peggy Liow emphasized the need for better bus routes , upgraded bus stops , and extensive covered walkways across the city.

She believes a modern and efficient public transport network would ease traffic congestion and provide a convenient, comfortable, and affordable commuting option for residents and visitors. Liow welcomed the introduction of the pink BAS. MY buses, known as the “Pink Bus”, as a positive step towards improving public transportation in the state capital.

She acknowledged that the buses often operate with few passengers but believes that as the operator learns commuters' needs and preferences, more people will choose to use the Pink Bus. Liow also highlighted the need to revise and expand bus routes, clearly identify bus stops in bright pink paint for better visibility, and integrate the walkways with upgraded bus stops featuring modern designs, real-time bus schedule information, CCTV security systems, and adequate seating facilities.

The bureau also proposes government budgeting for the construction of extensive covered walkways equipped with solar-powered lighting throughout Kota Kinabalu City. These walkways would be a sustainable initiative, promoting renewable energy and ensuring a safer environment for the public at night. The bureau believes the walkways, strategically located at pedestrian bridges in the city center, would create a safer and more comfortable pedestrian environment, encouraging people to walk for convenience and health reasons





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Kota Kinabalu Public Transportation Bus Routes Bus Stops Covered Walkways Pink Bus BAS.MY Renewable Energy

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