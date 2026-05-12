Kota Kinabalu News: Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim to undertake Mahkota Borneo Expedition in Sabah

Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alabed planning to embark on the Mahkota Borneo Expedition in Sabah.

NEWS TEXT Kota Kinabalu: Tengku Mahkota Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah paid a courtesy call on the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sabah Tun Musa Aman at Istana Seri Kinabalu, here, Monday.

His Highness arrived at the palace at 2.08pm and was received by Sabah Minister of Local Government and Housing Datuk Dr Mohd Arifin Mohd Arif and the State Assistant Finance Minister Datuk Isyak Ayub, as well as senior palace officials. Following the meeting, Tengku Hassanal is expected to depart for Kundasang, Ranau, to lead the Mahkota Borneo Expedition scheduled to begin Monday until May 13.

As part of the expedition, His Highness is scheduled to climb Mount Kinabalu today (Tuesday) alongside officers and personnel from the Royal Malaysian Air Force Special Forces (Paskau), as well as close aides from the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM)





DailyExpress_MY / 🏆 3. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Mahkota Borneo Expedition Sabah Mount Kinabalu Royal Malaysian Air Force Special Forces Royal Malaysia Police

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sultan Ibrahim invites Putin for state visit to Malaysia ahead of diplomatic milestoneMOSCOW, May 10 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, yesterday invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Malaysia in 2027, reported Sputnik/RIA Novosti.His...

Read more »

Sultan Ibrahim says Malaysia-Russia ties growing stronger ahead of 60th anniversaryKUALA LUMPUR, May 10 — Next year will mark an important milestone in relations between Malaysia and the Russian Federation with the celebration of the 60th anniversary of...

Read more »

KUANTAN: Tengku Mahkota Pahang Leads Mahkota Borneo ExpeditionThe Sultan of Pahang, Tengku Hassanal, will embark on the Mahkota Borneo Expedition on May 11, where he will climb Mount Kinabalu accompanied by the Royal Malaysian Air Force Special Forces (PASKAU) and close aides from the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM). The expedition aims to foster the spirit of unity and patriotism among Malaysians and strengthen ties between the states of Pahang and Sabah.

Read more »

Pemuda UMNO Pekan gesa tindakan tegas isu hina Tengku Mahkota PahangPemuda UMNO Pekan gesa tindakan tegas isu hina Tengku Mahkota Pahang

Read more »