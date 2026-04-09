Kota Kinabalu Heroes Rescue Doctor After Car Plunges into Drain

Three men are hailed as heroes after swiftly rescuing a female doctor from her car following an accident on Jalan Lintas Kepayan, Kota Kinabalu. The doctor's car plunged into a drain after colliding with a tow truck. The quick-thinking individuals pulled the victim to safety.

Kota Kinabalu : A dramatic rescue unfolded on Wednesday morning along Jalan Lintas Kepayan , here, as three courageous men sprang into action to save a female doctor whose car had plunged into a deep roadside drain. The incident, which occurred around 7:00 AM, involved the doctor driving a Perodua Myvi. Initial investigations suggest that her vehicle was traveling from Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) towards Lido when it was involved in a collision.

The car is believed to have collided with the rear of a tow truck, causing the driver to lose control. The impact of the collision sent the Myvi veering across the road and into the large drain that runs alongside the busy road. The rapid response of the tow truck driver and the three passersby highlights the importance of immediate action in critical situations. The quick thinking and selfless efforts of the individuals involved underscore the bravery and community spirit present within Kota Kinabalu.\The tow truck driver, witnessing the unfolding disaster, immediately stopped his vehicle to assess the situation. He reportedly attempted to communicate with the driver of the submerged car, but there was no response. The scene attracted the attention of three men who were passing by. Without hesitation, these individuals made the courageous decision to enter the drain to assist the trapped victim. Despite the potentially hazardous conditions, with the car rapidly filling with water, they worked together to gain access to the vehicle and extract the doctor. Their coordinated efforts proved successful, and they managed to pull the driver out of the partially submerged Myvi. The victim was then attended to at the scene before being swiftly transported to a local hospital for further medical assessment and treatment. The swift actions of the rescuers undoubtedly played a crucial role in ensuring the doctor's safety and survival.\The incident serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictable nature of road accidents and the potential dangers faced by drivers. The quick thinking and selfless actions of the tow truck driver and the three men who intervened are commendable and deserving of recognition. Their bravery and willingness to put themselves at risk to help a stranger is a testament to the strong community spirit in Kota Kinabalu. While the exact details of the accident are still under investigation, the incident underlines the importance of road safety and the need for drivers to remain vigilant at all times. The local authorities are likely to conduct a thorough investigation to determine the exact cause of the collision and to assess any contributing factors. The focus will be on ensuring that the area is safe for all road users and preventing similar incidents from occurring in the future. The community has shown their appreciation for the swift action taken by the rescuer and the tow truck driver. This event also brought to light the importance of always being aware of your surrounding and being prepared to react in a crisis





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Kota Kinabalu Car Accident Rescue Jalan Lintas Kepayan Emergency Response

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