KOTA KINABALU: Evidence of Harassment and Missing Money in Inquest into Zara Qairina's Death

The court was informed that the deceased had mentioned being physically harassed by her roommate while sleeping and being instructed to fetch hot water from the lower floor. The witness also mentioned that Zara claimed her money had gone missing, likely stolen, and the hostel warden had not believed her. The topic is related to the school, hostel life, and relationships, not being unloved by her mother.

The Coroner’s Court here was told that the late Zara Qairina Mahathir, a 13-year-old girl, claimed she was being harassed by a ‘tomboy’ student while staying at the hostel.

Zara’s aunt, Nur Shira Abdullah, 46, who appeared as the 71st witness in the inquest into the teenager’s death, mentioned that Zara had personally told her about the harassment. Nur Shira also mentioned that Zara mentioned being instructed to fetch hot water from the lower floor, her money being missing, and her complaint not being believed by a hostel warden





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Inquest Into Zara Qairina's Death Harassments At Hostel Money Missing Physical Harassment Hostel Warden

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