Kota Kinabalu City Hall Issues Warning to Songkran Sunset Splash Run Organizers

Kota Kinabalu City Hall has announced that the Songkran Sunset Splash Run failed to meet essential permit conditions, triggering an official investigation and a mandatory clean-up order.

The Kota Kinabalu City Hall ( DBKK ) has officially declared that the recent Songkran Sunset Splash Run event failed to adhere to the stringent operational conditions previously mandated for its approval. This public announcement follows a comprehensive evaluation by local authorities, who noted several discrepancies regarding the execution of the event, particularly involving the extensive use of water and the subsequent implications for urban hygiene and public safety .

City officials have expressed significant concern over these lapses, emphasizing that the event organiser did not meet the standards required to maintain the city's cleanliness and the well-being of the surrounding community. In response to these findings, the DBKK has formally initiated a review of the incident and confirmed that appropriate legal actions will be taken against the organizers involved. Beyond the potential for punitive measures, the City Hall has issued an urgent directive mandating that the organizers execute an immediate and thorough clean-up operation to restore the affected locations to their original state. This directive highlights the city's commitment to upholding municipal standards and ensuring that public spaces are managed responsibly. The council maintains that while it encourages activities that boost the local economy and provide entertainment for residents, it remains steadfast in its position that compliance with permit regulations is non-negotiable. The authorities have reiterated that any future gatherings or public events within the jurisdiction of Kota Kinabalu must strictly abide by all established guidelines. The DBKK statement underscores that the organization will not compromise on matters related to public safety, environmental health, or regulatory adherence. While the inaugural Songkran Sunset Splash Run was successful in terms of attendance and created a vibrant atmosphere throughout the city, the local government stresses that popularity does not exempt organizers from their responsibilities. Moving forward, the city administration plans to tighten oversight procedures for event permits to ensure that all stakeholders prioritize the maintenance of order and public welfare above the scale or nature of the festivities. This incident serves as a stern reminder to event planners that the privileges granted by city permits come with significant obligations to the community at large





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Kota Kinabalu DBKK Songkran Public Safety Event Compliance

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