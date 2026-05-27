Kota Kinabalu City Hall Extends Drainage and Plaza Cleanup Amid Persistent Rain Delays

DBKK continues cleaning the drainage ditch at the Hero Monument in Tropical Rainforest Park and{

}prepares a joint cleanup and repainting of Deasoka Plaza, despite setbacks caused by ongoing heavy rain and aging equipment.

More than a month after the initial cleanup efforts began, the Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) continues to work on clearing the drainage ditch surrounding the Hero Monument in the Tropical Rainforest Park, Penampang Road, and is also planning a joint cleaning operation at Deasoka Plaza on Bandaran Road, next to the DBKK headquarters.

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}The landscaping department's spokesperson explained that the cleaning operation started on 7 April, when crews removed moss, foreign debris and litter that had accumulated in the water‑filled ditch. The contractor hired to carry out a thorough refurbishment of the structure was originally scheduled to finish by 30 April, but persistent heavy rain disrupted the timetable. Frequent rainstorms caused the ditch to refill with water before the contractors could complete repairs and clean the concrete walls and floor, slowing progress significantly.

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}The final phase of the project involves applying a water‑resistant coating to the interior concrete surfaces of the ditch. A DBKK staff member monitors the work daily to ensure quality and safety. According to the spokesperson, the aim is to have the ditch looking cleaner and more presentable to the public by the end of June. Maintaining the ditch's cleanliness is challenging; the whole process can take between two weeks and a month to achieve a satisfactory result.

Moss thrives in the ditch because the water is rich in nitrogen and phosphorus, and fallen dry leaves decompose in the water, further fueling growth. Ample sunlight also accelerates the proliferation of algae and moss, turning the water surface into a green carpet. {



}The water‑filled area around the Hero Monument covers roughly 1,049.5 square metres, while the entire Tropical Rainforest Park, established in 2002, spans about 14.5 acres.

DBKK previously relied on a pump to regulate water quality and keep the ditch clear, but the pump suffered a major failure in 2017. The high cost of repairs has delayed the engineering department's ability to replace the equipment, leaving the ditch without active water management for nearly a decade. {



}Regarding Deasoka Plaza, the landscaping spokesperson said an inspection was carried out shortly after media inquiries.

Observers reported that the event space, its water fountain and the Malaysia Memorial Monument appeared dirty, with food vapour residue left on the floor after Ramadan market stalls operated there. The spokesperson noted that many tourists frequent the plaza to photograph the fountain and the monument, and that a unclean environment could damage the area's reputation. The department confirmed that the floor and the pedestrian pathway in front of the DBKK headquarters were indeed grimy and uninviting.

Cleaning of the plaza's floor and surrounding sidewalks is scheduled for the second week of June, and the city council also plans to repaint the plaza's surface. The process of selecting a new contractor for the repainting work is currently underway





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Kota Kinabalu Drainage Cleanup Deasoka Plaza Rain Delay Public Works

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