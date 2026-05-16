Kota Kinabalu: 63-year-old man ordered to defend sexual harassment charge, 25-year-old charged with Mitragynine possession

A 63-year-old man, Mohd Yaakob Sidi, was ordered to enter his defence on a charge of committing physical sexual harassment against an underage girl. Meanwhile, a 25-year-old unemployed man, Muhammad Adwa Nurfairus, was charged with having 3,000ml of Mitragynine (ketum) liquid.

A 63-year-old man, Mohd Yaakob Sidi, was ordered to enter his defence on a charge of committing physical sexual harassment against an underage girl . The Sessions Court Judge Amir Shah Amir Hassan made the order after ruling that the prosecution had established a prima facie case against Mohd Yaakob.

The court set Sept 7-8 this year for Mohd Yaakob's defence. Mohd Yaakob is accused of committing the offence against the 17-year-old girl by touching her shoulder and kissing her at 9.30pm on April 1, 2024 inside a lift of an apartment in Putatan. The offence under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 provides for a jail term of up to 20 years, and whipping, on conviction.

Meanwhile, a 25-year-old unemployed man, Muhammad Adwa Nurfairus, was charged with having 3,000ml of Mitragynine (ketum) liquid. Muhammad pleaded guilty before Sessions Court Judge Zaini Fishir, to the charge against him.

However, Muhammad's sentencing was deferred pending the chemist's report on the liquid and his case would be re-mentioned on June 26, this year. Pending the disposal of his case, Muhammad was offered bail of RM3,000 with RM1,500 deposited in a local surety





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Kota Kinabalu Sexual Harassment Underage Girl Mitragynine Possession Bail Sentencing Chemist's Report Sessions Court Judge Zaini Fishir DPP Fazriel Fardiansyah Abdul Kadir

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