Kota Bharu Enhances Reading Culture Through Educational Visit to Kelantan Book Festival 2026

Kota Bharu’s commitment to fostering a love for reading among students was highlighted during a recent school excursion to the Kelantan Book Festival 2026. The event, filled with book exhibitions, author interactions, and student performances, aimed to encourage literacy and cultural appreciation among young learners.

Kota Bharu remains committed to fostering a reading culture among students through educational activities and exposure to the outside world. In line with these efforts, a recent learning excursion to the Kelantan Book Festival 2026 was organized in Kota Bharu.

The program, which ran from 10 AM to 1 PM, involved the participation of upper primary school students and their accompanying teachers. The annual Kelantan Book Festival and East Coast Book Festival are highly anticipated events among book lovers, students, educators, and publishers alike. The festival brings together a wide variety of books from local and international publishers, including general reading materials, novels, school reference books, and many other categories.

In addition to book sales and promotions, the privately organized festival also featured engaging activities such as author meet-and-greets, lucky draws, and interactive exhibitions. According to SK Banggu principal Noor Azniah @ Noni Mat Nor, such programs are crucial in encouraging students to engage with high-quality reading materials. She emphasized that the program provides students with an opportunity to explore the world of knowledge and develop their potential in a relaxed yet meaningful learning environment.

The excursion aimed to build students' confidence in interacting with the wider community while cultivating their ability to choose good reading materials. Program coordinator Mastora Mamat, who is also a school librarian, highlighted that collaboration between educational institutions and the book industry can create a significant impact. Through such visits, students can witness firsthand how books are marketed and valued by society. She stressed that reading culture is the foundation for personal growth, character development, and future skills.

The program tentatively began at 9:30 AM with students gathering at the Sri Banggu Hall for a safety briefing, along with instructions on selecting reading materials and financial management. At 10 AM, students boarded a bus heading to Mydin Mall Tunjong. Upon arrival at 10:30 AM, they began exploring the various exhibition stalls. The excursion also involved two school administrators—the assistant principal for administration and the assistant principal for student welfare.

Notably, several SK Banggu students were given the chance to showcase their talents on a mini-stage at the book festival. Fhim Wafiyyuddin performed a popular song titled "Korban Rindu," while Akif Hairil and Gabriel wowed the audience with a traditional Zapin Usik Mengusik dance. These performances not only entertained the visitors but also boosted the students' confidence and allowed them to shine in front of a large audience.

This year’s Kelantan Book Festival also received support from various book companies, including prominent local publishers. Among the major attractions were massive discount sales, stationery promotions, author book signings, and family-oriented activities





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