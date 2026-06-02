Kostyuk Criticizes Russian Players' Silence on Ukraine War After Reaching French Open Semifinal

Ukrainian tennis star Marta Kostyuk reached her first Grand Slam semifinal at the French Open and then launched a scathing critique of Russian players for not condemning the war in Ukraine, calling their silence a clear choice of side.

Marta Kostyuk , the Ukrainian tennis player, advanced to her first Grand Slam semifinal at the French Open after defeating fellow Ukrainian Elina Svitolina in a highly emotional quarterfinal match.

The match took place on June 2, 2026, in Paris, against the backdrop of another night of Russian missile strikes on Kyiv. After the victory, Kostyuk gave a powerful post-match interview where she strongly criticized Russian players for their silence regarding the ongoing war in Ukraine. She argued that after four years of conflict, their refusal to speak out clearly demonstrates which side they are on.

Kostyuk, 23, dismissed the notion that Russian athletes cannot condemn the invasion due to fear of repercussions at home. She pointed to examples like Daria Kasatkina, who changed her national representation to Australia and has spoken openly, to illustrate that speaking out is possible even under pressure. She emphasized that most Russian players do not even live in Russia, so there is no real barrier to taking a stand.

She directly addressed recent comments from Russian players such as Diana Shnaider and Mirra Andreeva, who claim they focus only on tennis and avoid politics. Kostyuk countered that they are fully aware of the situation, have access to information, and are therefore complicit by their silence. She expressed a desire for a clearer moral stance, especially when one's country is engaged in killing civilians.

Earlier, Kostyuk had dedicated the win to the Ukrainian people, revealing she woke up to news of the bombings and had to check on her family's safety. She described being at the tournament as a blessing and stated her purpose is to represent Ukraine and enjoy the game despite the ongoing turmoil. The victory sets up a semifinal clash with another Russian player, Mirra Andreeva, adding another layer of tension to an already fraught geopolitical context within the sport





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Marta Kostyuk French Open Ukraine War Russian Players Tennis Grand Slam Elina Svitolina Mirra Andreeva Daria Kasatkina

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