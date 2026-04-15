Kohli Stars as Royal Challengers Bengaluru Cruise Past Lucknow Super Giants

Virat Kohli's masterful innings of 49 guides Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a comfortable five-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League. Rasikh Dar's four-wicket haul was instrumental in restricting Lucknow to 146, setting up an easy chase for Bengaluru.

Veteran Indian batter Virat Kohli played a pivotal role, anchoring the chase with a composed 49, as Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured a convincing five-wicket victory over a faltering Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League . The match, held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 15, 2026, saw Bengaluru chase down the target of 147 with ease, reaching it in just 15.1 overs.

Kohli, despite admitting to lingering knee soreness and having been unwell in the days leading up to the match, demonstrated his class and experience, building a crucial partnership with captain Rajat Patidar. Bengaluru's powerful batting lineup, bolstered by a brisk 23-run cameo from Jitesh Sharma, effectively neutralized any threat from the Lucknow bowlers. The foundation for this dominant performance was laid by the bowlers, with young fast bowler Rasikh Dar being the standout performer, scalping an impressive four wickets for just 24 runs. He received ample support from Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood, who bowled economically, and spinners Krunal Pandya and Mohammed Siraj (though Siraj's contribution wasn't detailed in the original text, it's implied in a typical RCB bowling attack). Lucknow's batting innings had been a struggle from the outset. Put in to bat on a pitch that offered good assistance to the bowlers, they could only manage to crawl to 35-1 in the powerplay overs. The loss of their captain, Rishabh Pant, who was forced to retire hurt after being struck on the elbow by a rising delivery from Hazlewood, further derailed their efforts. While Mitchell Marsh offered some resistance with a knock of 40 and Ayush Badoni (38) and Mukul Choudhary (39) provided some late impetus to the score, they were ultimately bundled out for a modest 146. This victory propels Royal Challengers Bengaluru to the top of the Indian Premier League standings, where they now share the same points as Rajasthan Royals, but edge ahead on net run-rate. Kohli, who continues to lead the league in runs scored this season, expressed his relief at feeling better on the field and his hope to maintain his form for the remainder of the tournament. Josh Hazlewood was deservedly named player of the match for his economical spell of 1-20, demonstrating his vital contribution to restricting the opposition. The comfortable win marks a significant step for Bengaluru in their quest for IPL glory, while Lucknow Super Giants face mounting pressure to turn their season around





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Indian Premier League Royal Challengers Bengaluru Lucknow Super Giants Virat Kohli Rasikh Dar

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