Koffie Lane: From Travel Agency to Trendsetting Cafe Chain Fueled by Teddy Bears and Tenacity

An in-depth look at the founding of Koffie Lane by Amar Azull, detailing how a pandemic-induced career change, inspirations from South Korean cafe culture, and a unique teddy bear-themed concept led to the successful launch of a community-focused cafe chain in Malaysia.

The narrative focuses on Amar Azull , founder of Koffie Lane , and the journey of establishing a unique cafe brand. The first flagship outlet opened in Kajang in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, a time when his previous travel agency business had to close.

Inspired by his experiences as a tour guide in South Korea, where cafes often thrive on upper floors, Amar defied conventional wisdom by choosing a first-floor location. This decision, coupled with a creative concept centered around giant teddy bear statues, created an immersive 'teddy bear world' experience for customers, allowing them to hug and sit with the bears. His wife played a crucial role in shaping the cafe's creative identity, particularly in understanding preferences of female patrons.

The cafe's success in Kajang, despite initial doubts about its location, demonstrated that customers are willing to seek out unique experiences. The second outlet, located in Petaling Jaya at 3 Two Square, continues this theme with a striking facade decorated with massive teddy bears. Amar emphasizes that Koffie Lane aims to be more than just a eatery; it is a destination offering a distinct atmosphere and memories for the local community.

The pandemic, while forcing a career shift, ultimately provided the impetus and savings to launch the venture. The Kajang location's advantage included being near a dense residential area with relatively low cafe competition, and the implementation of free delivery, handled by Amar himself, fostered direct customer interaction. Amar attributes his perseverance and gratitude to faith throughout these challenging times. The brand's name, Koffie Lane, directly references its original position on a lane or corridor.

The Petaling Jaya outlet is the second branch, reflecting the model's replication and expansion. The story underscores themes of resilience, community-focused entrepreneurship, innovative experiential retail, and the influence of international travel on local business concepts





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Koffie Lane Amar Azull Teddy Bear Cafe Malaysian Cafe Entrepreneurship Pandemic Business Unique Cafe Concept Kajang Petaling Jaya

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