Klopp apologises to Nagelsmann over 'still' comment after Germany's World Cup win

Juergen Klopp has apologised to Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann for a comment that implied doubt about his future following Germany's 7-1 World Cup victory over Curacao. The remark, made during a television broadcast, sparked controversy back in Germany.

Former Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has apologised to Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann for a comment regarding the team's lineup ahead of their 7-1 World Cup Group E opening victory over Curacao on Sunday after it triggered a furore back home.

Klopp, long seen as a possible successor to Nagelsmann in the national team, said on Magenta TV from the sidelines of the pitch in Houston that "luckily, Julian Nagelsmann is picking the team, still.

" Former Bayern Munich player and fellow pundit Thomas Mueller, standing next to him, laughed and said: "Kloppo, we are still in June. You are already in September.

" The word "still" was seen by many viewers back home as casting doubt over Nagelsmann's future in his post depending on their run in the tournament, and following Germany's dominant win, Klopp apologised during a post-match interview with the coach. "We're also informally part of the team, we're absolutely on your side. I've already discovered the most hated word of the year: still," Klopp said.

"I could have punched myself in the face for that, but it was already too late and I was on TV. It just slipped out casually, and has absolutely no relevance.

" Klopp, who won the Premier League and Champions League with Liverpool and has also coached Borussia Dortmund to two Bundesliga titles, is one of the most successful German club coaches. He is currently head of Global Soccer at Red Bull, and has been repeatedly linked with the top coaching job in Germany, even after Nagelsmann took over in 2023.

"We are completely on your side, whatever you do with this," Klopp told Nagelsmann, who quietly looked at him. "Nothing will come of it that is intended to disrupt the process here. " Germany, who were eliminated in the group stage in the 2018 and 2022 tournaments, top Group E and next play Ivory Coast on June 20 before their final group match against Ecuador five days later





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