KLIMS 2026 Unveils Hybrid SUVs, High‑Performance EVs and New MPVs from Regional Makers

The Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show runs 12‑21 June 2026, featuring GWM's Ora 5 and Raptor hybrids, Honda's revived Prelude coupe, Hyundai's N‑brand Ioniq 5 N and Ioniq 6 N, plus new Kia EVs, GWM Stargazer MPV and luxury G700 SUV.

The Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS) will open its doors to the public from 12 to 21 June 2026, offering visitors a chance to see the latest models from a diverse range of manufacturers.

Organisers have confirmed that several new vehicles will make their Malaysian debut on the exhibition floor, ranging from electrified SUVs to high‑performance electric coupes and versatile MPVs. The line‑up promises a glimpse into the direction of Southeast Asian mobility, with a strong emphasis on hybrid and fully electric powertrains, advanced driver‑assist features, and premium cabin comforts. Great Wall Motors (GWM) will showcase two upcoming electrified models.

The first is expected to be the Ora 5, a compact five‑seat SUV that sits between the BYD Atto 3 and the Proton e‑Mas 7 in size. In Thailand the Ora 5 is already available in a mild‑hybrid configuration that pairs a 1.5‑liter turbocharged inline‑four engine with a 1.09 kWh electric motor, delivering a combined output of 223 hp and 476 Nm of torque.

A fully electric version is also slated for launch, equipped with a 58.3 kWh battery that the manufacturer claims will give an NEDC‑rated range of up to 520 km, powered by a 204 hp/260 Nm motor. The second GWM entrant is the Haval Raptor, a rugged SUV that follows the Haval H6 platform but receives a more aggressive design treatment.

It will be offered as a plug‑in hybrid with a 1.5‑liter turbo‑charged engine, a two‑speed dedicated hybrid transmission and dual electric motors - one on each axle - for a system output of 378 hp and 750 Nm when paired with a 19.1 kWh battery. A larger 27.5 kWh battery option raises power to 383 hp, and the model will be showcased alongside the conventional H6 at the show.

Honda will bring a mix of established hybrids and a brand‑new incarnation of the Prelude. The Japanese automaker already sells hybrid variants of the City, City Hatchback, Civic, HR‑V and CR‑V in Malaysia, and the upcoming Prelude will mark the first two‑door coupe to return to the local market after a long hiatus.

The new Prelude combines a chassis derived from the Civic Type R - featuring dual‑axis strut front suspension, adaptive dampers and Brembo brakes - with Honda's Intelligent Multi‑Mode Drive (i‑MMD) hybrid system that borrows technology from the Civic e:HEV. A distinctive S+ Shift system will simulate eight‑gear shifting through active sound control, giving drivers a sportier auditory experience.

Hyundai Motor Malaysia has signalled that its flagship launch for the year will be the N‑performance sub‑brand, with the Ioniq 5 N and Ioniq 6 N slated for display. Both are pure‑electric models equipped with dual motors that generate a combined 609 hp and 740 Nm of torque, and they include at least twelve N‑specific performance features such as sport‑tuned suspension, enhanced cooling systems and aggressive styling cues.

Pricing estimates of roughly RM450,000 for the Ioniq 5 N and RM460,000 for the Ioniq 6 N suggest that the vehicles will target affluent early adopters seeking high‑performance EVs. The show will also highlight the latest offerings from other Asian manufacturers.

Kia is set to exhibit three electric models built on the 400‑volt version of its E‑GMP platform: the EV4 sedan, the EV5 compact SUV and the PV5 electric van, which will be available in standard and extended‑wheelbase configurations for passenger or cargo use. Meanwhile, the newly refreshed GWM Stargazer - a B‑segment MPV that competes with the Mitsubishi Xpander, Perodua Alza and Toyota Veloz - will be present, featuring a facelifted exterior and updated interior technology.

GWM's luxury SUV concept, the G700, will be positioned against the Tank 500 HEV, featuring a more advanced plug‑in hybrid powertrain, ventilated and massaging seats, dual sunroofs and a separate rear‑zone climate control touchscreen. In addition, the Chinese brand will display the T1 compact crossover, offered with either a 1.5‑liter turbocharged engine paired with a seven‑speed dual‑clutch transmission (2WD) or a 2.0‑liter turbo unit with the same transmission driving all four wheels.

Collectively, these showcases reflect a clear trend toward electrified, tech‑rich, and versatile vehicles designed for the dynamic Southeast Asian market





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