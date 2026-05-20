KLIMS 2026: Fun Events and Activities at Malaysia's Largest Auto Show

KLIMS 2026 is a platform for inspiring dreams, showcasing concept cars and flagship models from top carmakers. The event also features sub-events like Urban Play, DJ Playground, modified car show, and car clubs. There are also race and flight simulators, RC tracks, and merchandise sellers. The final weekend will see live performances by Malaysian celebrities and artistes. KLIMS 2026 is a good place to browse, test drive cars, and enjoy non-car activities like drumline performance and Pokémon Pokopia Truck.

More than just car displays, here are all the fun events and activities at KLIMS 2026 – June 12-21, MITEC. KLIMS 2026 is just around the corner now, and we’re less than a month away from the 11th edition, with the theme ‘Beyond Mobility’.

Mark June 12-21, Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), on your calendar now if you haven’t already done so. KLIMS has always been the platform for inspiring dreams, an event where we get to see concept cars and flagship models from the top carmakers, up close.

The KL motor show ‘had me’ before I even started primary school – in 1990, I saw my dream cars in the metal, and that format of automobile (Japanese, two doors, low slung) is so cemented that I’m still lusting after them decades later. Mercedes-Benz had the R129 SL on the stand and BMW’s star was the E31 850i, but the Euro cruisers were pipped to my heart’s post by the JDM kings, led by the Honda NSX.

For the sake of cars, here’s hoping that my nephew and his friends will experience a similar inception at KLIMS 2026, but this year’s edition has something for everyone, and we really mean everyone, even those who have no interest in cars





paultan / 🏆 22. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

KLIMS 2026 Malaysia's Largest Auto Show Inspiring Dreams Concept Cars Flagship Models Top Carmakers Urban Play DJ Playground Modified Car Show Car Clubs Race And Flight Simulators RC Tracks Merchandise Sellers Pokémon Pokopia Truck Pocket Talks By Industry Experts Test Drives Non-Car Activities Live Performances KLIMS Signature Ambassador Contest Exhibition Space Spanning Seven Halls Brands Including Dongfeng GWM Honda Hyundai Jetour Kia Maxus Mazda MG Nissan Perodua Proton Proton E.MAS Smart Toyota Wuling Xpeng And Zeekr

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