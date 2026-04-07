KLIA Ranked Among Top Global Airports for Shopping and Dining

Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) has been recognized as one of the world's top five airports for its extensive selection of shops and restaurants, solidifying its position as a major spending hub and lifestyle destination.

Kuala Lumpur International Airport ( KLIA ) continues to bring glory to the nation, being ranked among the top five airports globally for offering the highest number of shops and restaurants to visitors. The term 'shopping mall with airplanes' is increasingly relevant in describing some of the world's busiest airports. KLIA itself is no exception, providing a diverse selection of shops and restaurants catering to the needs of passengers.

These facilities not only give tourists a space to relax and dine but also help alleviate boredom while waiting for flights. Simultaneously, they contribute to the airport's non-aeronautical revenue streams. Airports, such as those based in Singapore, derive approximately 40% of their total revenue from non-aeronautical sources. The study assessed airports worldwide based on the number of dining and shopping options available, taking into account the ratio of these facilities per million passengers. The higher the number of amenities compared to passenger traffic, the higher the airport's ranking. KLIA, which handles approximately 48 million passengers annually and generates around SGD138.3 million (RM433 million) through non-aeronautical revenue, secured fifth place in the list of the world's top 10 airports as a major spending hub. This airport houses nearly 100 cafes and fast-food restaurants in the departure and arrival areas. In addition, there are over 120 shops offering various goods, including local products and duty-free items. This number surpasses that of several other busy airports such as those in Dubai and Paris.\The Dubai airport, for instance, boasts over 500 shops and 270 restaurants, serving around 59 million passengers each year. KLIA's success highlights the importance of providing a comprehensive and enjoyable experience for travelers. The airport's focus on retail and dining options enhances its appeal, attracting not only transit passengers but also those who may choose to spend more time at the airport due to the wide range of offerings. This strategic approach contributes significantly to KLIA's financial performance and strengthens its position as a leading international airport.\Overall, airports in Asia dominate the top 10 list, with six positions. Besides Malaysia and Singapore, other countries included in the ranking are South Korea, Japan, the Philippines, and Thailand. Changi Airport, Singapore – 6.62 Toronto Pearson International Airport, Canada – 1.71. This achievement proves that KLIA not only functions as the country's main aviation hub but is also evolving as a lifestyle destination, offering international-standard shopping and culinary experiences to visitors. KLIA's dedication to providing a top-notch experience reinforces its reputation as a world-class airport and enhances Malaysia's image on the global stage. This success also serves as an inspiration for other Malaysian airports to enhance their services and facilities to attract more travelers and boost the country's tourism sector. The diverse offerings at KLIA reflect the airport's commitment to meeting the diverse needs and preferences of its passengers, making it a truly exceptional travel destination. KLIA's performance underscores the growing trend of airports becoming more than just transit points; they are now destinations in their own right, providing a comprehensive range of services and amenities that enhance the overall travel experience





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