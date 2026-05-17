KLIA: Foreign Woman Arrested for Trespassing into Restricted Security Area

A foreign woman was arrested at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) for allegedly trespassing into a restricted security area at the international departure gate without a flight ticket. She was detained and brought before the Sepang Court for further investigation under Section 7 of the Protected Areas and Protected Places Act 1959.

A foreign woman was arrested at Kuala Lumpur International Airport ( KLIA ) for allegedly trespassing into a restricted security area without a flight ticket. Initial investigations revealed that she entered Malaysia for a holiday and didn't have enough money to purchase a return ticket .

She will be brought before the Sepang Court for further investigation under Section 7 of the Protected Areas and Protected Places Act 1959, which carries a fine of up to RM1,000, imprisonment of up to two years, or both upon conviction





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KLIA Foreign Woman Arrested Trespassing Restricted Security Area International Departure Gate Security Personnel Bought Return Ticket Home Country Malaysia

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