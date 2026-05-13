KLIA Foils Cocaine Smuggling Attempt at 1.48mil, Worth RM

AKPS, Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), foiled an attempt to smuggle 3.3kg of cocaine into the country at Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 1. The man was a 61-year-old Indonesian arriving from Sierra Leone via transit countries. The seized cocaine was believed to be hidden within the inner lining of his hand-carry bag and the side compartments of his suitcase. AKPS is investigating the case under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. KLIA, AKPS, cocaine smuggling, Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Straits Times

The Malaysia n Border Control and Protection Agency ( AKPS ) at Kuala Lumpur International Airport ( KLIA ) successfully foiled a drug smuggling attempt involving a 61-year-old Indonesian man arriving from Freetown, Sierra Leone.

The man had attempted to bring cocaine worth RM1.48mil concealed in his hand-carry bag and suitcase. The case is being investigated under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. AKPS will continue to strengthen control and monitoring at entry points to prevent drug smuggling and protect the nation's border security and sovereignty





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