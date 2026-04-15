Klang Valley Traffic Manageable on First Day of Work From Home Policy

Traffic flow in the Klang Valley was reported as manageable on the initial day of the Work From Home policy implementation. While generally under control, some main routes experienced slow movements during peak hours, with no significant deviations from typical conditions. The Malaysian Highway Authority provided details on specific affected highways and interchanges, noting that Putrajaya saw smooth traffic from Kuala Lumpur. This WFH policy is a government initiative to prepare for potential global energy crises.

Traffic flow on the first day of the Work From Home (WFH) policy has been reported as manageable. Despite being under control, several main routes in the Klang Valley experienced slow movement during peak hours, with no significant changes observed to date.

The Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) stated that traffic flow began slowing as early as 7 AM due to an increase in vehicles, but the situation remained under control and did not show significant deviations compared to normal days. Slow traffic was also reported on the NKVE Highway from Damansara Interchange to Damansara Utama, Shah Alam Expressway (KESAS) from Bukit Rimau to Persiaran Kewajipan, as well as SUKOM to Awan Kecil, Awan Besar to Kinrara, Sunway to Persiaran Kewajipan, and Bandar Botanik to Pandamaran.

Slow traffic was also detected on the ELITE Highway from Putrajaya to Putra Heights, USJ to Shah Alam, and Putra Heights to Bandar Saujana Putra and the Putrajaya-Cyberjaya Toll Plaza, while on the Grand Saga Expressway (E7), traffic was slow from Bandar Tun Hussein Onn to the city center. An LLM spokesperson also informed that on the New Pantai Expressway (NPE), slow traffic was reported from Pantai Dalam to Angkasapuri and Kuchai Lama to Pantai Dalam, and Sunway Pyramid to Persiaran Kewajipan, in addition to the Damansara-Puchong Expressway (LDP) from Puchong Utama to the Cable Bridge and Jalan Majlis to Taman Megah, as well as Sungai Penchala to SS2.

On the SPRINT Expressway, slow traffic was observed from Kayu Ara to Damansara Utama, Penchala to TTDI, and Jalan Duta to Sri Hartamas, while on the DASH Expressway, it was slow from Kota Damansara to Penchala. Furthermore, on the Duta-Ulu Klang Expressway (DUKE), slow traffic was noted in the southbound direction from Greenwood to Sentul Pasar and Segambut to Bamboo Hills, and on the Guthrie Corridor Expressway (GCE) from Bukit Jelutong to Jalan Subang.

In Putrajaya, traffic conditions from Kuala Lumpur to Putrajaya were generally smooth. Drivers using the main route of the Maju Expressway (MEX) and connecting roads like the Damansara-Puchong Expressway (LDP) did not report any major incidents or severe congestion.

The implementation of the WFH policy commenced today for the public service sector as part of the government's efforts to prepare the nation for a global energy crisis stemming from conflicts in West Asia. This policy aims to mitigate potential impacts and ensure continuity of essential services while also promoting a more flexible work environment. The gradual return to offices is expected, but the WFH policy provides a crucial buffer during this uncertain period.

Authorities are closely monitoring traffic patterns to identify any persistent bottlenecks and will consider further traffic management strategies if necessary. The public is advised to plan their journeys accordingly and utilize real-time traffic information where available to avoid unnecessary delays. The overall sentiment is one of cautious optimism, with the WFH policy serving its intended purpose of easing immediate pressure on infrastructure.





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Work From Home Traffic Management Klang Valley Malaysian Highway Authority Public Service

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