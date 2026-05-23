Klang Valley Needs Improved Pedestrian and Cycling Infrastructure

The Klang Valley region in Malaysia faces challenges in providing safe and accessible pedestrian and cycling infrastructure. Residents, like freelance writer Sumes Toh, highlight the lack of pedestrian bridges and the disruption caused by highways and roads that are unfriendly to pedestrians and cyclists. Toh calls for the state to prioritize at-grade crossings instead of overhead bridges, emphasizing the need for safe crossings and pedestrian paths in commercial centers and transit stations. She also advocates for education campaigns to encourage the use of alternative modes of transport. Commute Initiatives director Justin Lee stresses the importance of addressing barriers to active mobility, including major transit corridors, gaps in pedestrian walkways, and disconnected bicycle lanes. He emphasizes the need to prioritize locations with high pedestrian volume and dangerous streets with recorded crashes or where vulnerable road users lack safe crossing points. The upcoming Selangor Mobility Master Plan, expected to be launched early next year, aims to provide definitive guidelines for local authorities and public transport operators across the state, addressing these concerns and improving walking and cycling infrastructure.

The Klang Valley region in Malaysia faces challenges in providing safe and accessible pedestrian and cycling infrastructure. Residents, like freelance writer Sumes Toh, highlight the lack of pedestrian bridges and the disruption caused by highways and roads that are unfriendly to pedestrians and cyclists.

Toh calls for the state to prioritize at-grade crossings instead of overhead bridges, emphasizing the need for safe crossings and pedestrian paths in commercial centers and transit stations. She also advocates for education campaigns to encourage the use of alternative modes of transport. Commute Initiatives director Justin Lee stresses the importance of addressing barriers to active mobility, including major transit corridors, gaps in pedestrian walkways, and disconnected bicycle lanes.

He emphasizes the need to prioritize locations with high pedestrian volume and dangerous streets with recorded crashes or where vulnerable road users lack safe crossing points. The upcoming Selangor Mobility Master Plan, expected to be launched early next year, aims to provide definitive guidelines for local authorities and public transport operators across the state, addressing these concerns and improving walking and cycling infrastructure





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Klang Valley Pedestrian Bridges Cycling Infrastructure Selangor Mobility Master Plan Active Mobility Pedestrian Safety Bicycle Lanes

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