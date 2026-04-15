The first day of the civil service work-from-home (WFH) policy saw manageable traffic flow in the Klang Valley, although slow-moving traffic was observed on major highways during peak hours. The North-South Expressway and other routes experienced congestion, while traffic between Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya remained smooth. This WFH policy, part of efforts to strengthen national preparedness, aims to address the global energy crisis linked to the West Asia conflict.

Traffic flow on the first day of the civil service work-from-home (WFH) policy was generally under control today, although several major highways in the Klang Valley experienced slow-moving traffic during peak hours. A Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) spokesperson stated that traffic began to slow as early as 7am due to an increase in vehicles, but overall conditions remained manageable and were largely similar to a normal working day, according to a report from national news agency Bernama. This initial assessment provides a preliminary view of the impact of the WFH policy on traffic patterns.

As of 9.20am, slow traffic was reported along several stretches of the North-South Expressway, including from Sungai Buloh Hospital to Bukit Lanjan, Putra Mahkota to Kajang, and the Sungai Besi toll plaza to the city centre. These areas experienced congestion, reflecting the continued reliance on private vehicles despite the WFH initiative. The reports highlight the areas of concern and suggest where further optimization may be needed to effectively manage traffic during the work-from-home policy.

Similar conditions were reported on other major routes including the NKVE, KESAS, ELITE, LDP, DUKE, SPRINT, MEX, LEKAS, SILK, AKLEH, LKSA, DASH and the Guthrie Corridor Expressway, particularly during peak morning hours. The widespread congestion across these highways indicates a systemic challenge in adapting to the WFH policy. While traffic conditions were generally manageable, the presence of slow-moving traffic suggests that commuters are still using private transportation, which has impacted the traffic flow during peak hours. These delays experienced by commuters further illustrate the need for effective strategies to manage traffic volume and congestion during the peak hours of WFH.

In contrast to the congestion in other areas, traffic flow between Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya remained smooth this morning, with vehicles moving steadily along main routes including the Maju Expressway (MEX) and connecting roads such as the Damansara-Puchong Expressway (LDP). Real-time traffic monitoring showed no major congestion or incidents in the area, with conditions remaining at normal morning levels. This contrast highlights potential factors contributing to smoother traffic flow in the Kuala Lumpur-Putrajaya corridor, such as differences in commuter behavior or the prevalence of public transportation. The success of the WFH initiative could potentially depend on factors such as improved public transport usage.

The WFH policy for the public service began today as part of government efforts to strengthen national preparedness amid the global energy crisis linked to the West Asia conflict. The introduction of the WFH policy is also part of a wider effort to strengthen national preparedness, especially in the face of the global energy crisis which is affecting many nations. The government's decision to implement the WFH policy highlights the need for a practical and efficient measure to reduce unnecessary energy consumption and contribute to a more sustainable work culture. The government's initiatives are intended to support national preparedness efforts that prioritize reducing traffic congestion, enhancing environmental sustainability and promoting a more flexible approach to work.





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