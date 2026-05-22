KL Festival 2026: Arts and Culture Hub in Kuala Lumpur

KL Festival 2026 is a sprawling arts and culture hub in Kuala Lumpur from 6 to 31 May, featuring over 80 programs and over 700 hours of experiences across Downtown Kuala Lumpur. This event aims to transform Kuala Lumpur into a creative hub for the month-long festival. Participating organizations are Think City, DBKL, and Maxis.

From 6 to 31 May, Kuala Lumpur will transform into a sprawling arts and culture hub for the KL Festival 2026, featuring over 80 programs and over 700 hours of experiences across Downtown Kuala Lumpur .

The various events include art exhibitions, live performances, community activities, and performances featuring otters. One such event is a fun exhibit featuring otters, where kids can learn about rivers, wetlands, and biodiversity, making shadow puppets, and watching a puppet show from Lebanon, among others. The puppet show features the use of raw clay and combines live sculpture with dance and sound





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