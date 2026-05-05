King’s Birthday a Compulsory Paid Holiday, Labour Department Clarifies

The Peninsular Malaysia Labour Department has mandated that private sector employers observe June 1st, the Birthday of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, as a compulsory paid public holiday. Wesak Day on May 31st is optional, but requires a replacement holiday if falling on a rest day. Employees earning RM4,000 and below are entitled to special pay rates if working on a public holiday.

Kuala Lumpur – The Peninsular Malaysia Labour Department has issued a clear directive to all private sector employers regarding the upcoming public holiday s in June.

Employers are legally obligated to recognize June 1st, the Birthday of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, as a compulsory paid public holiday, with no provision for substitution. This announcement follows the Federal Government’s gazettement of two public holidays: Wesak Day on May 31st, falling on a Sunday, and the King’s Birthday on June 1st, a Monday.

The department emphasized that the King’s Birthday is specifically designated as one of the five mandatory paid public holidays under subparagraph 60D(1)(a)(ii) of the Employment Act 1955, meaning employers cannot offer alternative days in lieu of this holiday. This regulation aims to ensure all employees benefit from the nationally recognized celebration of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s birthday. The clarification is crucial for businesses to ensure compliance and avoid potential labor disputes.

The department’s statement, released on May 5th, underscores the importance of adhering to the provisions of the Employment Act 1955, particularly concerning public holiday entitlements. Employers are encouraged to review their internal policies and communicate these requirements to their workforce to ensure a smooth and legally compliant observance of the holidays. The directive is intended to provide clarity and prevent misunderstandings regarding employee rights and employer obligations during this period.

The Labour Department’s proactive approach in issuing this reminder demonstrates its commitment to upholding fair labor practices and protecting the rights of employees in the private sector. Regarding Wesak Day, the Labour Department clarified its status as an optional public holiday. Employers have the flexibility to choose Wesak Day as one of the six paid public holidays they are required to provide under Section 60D(1)(a) of the Employment Act 1955.

However, the situation becomes more nuanced when a public holiday coincides with an employee’s weekly rest day. In such instances, Section 60D(1)(b) mandates that the next working day be designated as a replacement paid holiday. Specifically, for employers who observe Sunday as their employees’ weekly rest day and opt to recognize Wesak Day as a paid public holiday, June 1st – the King’s Birthday – must be observed as a separate, non-substitutable paid holiday.

Consequently, Tuesday, June 2nd, will then serve as the replacement paid holiday for Wesak Day, which originally fell on a Sunday. The department further noted that while this replacement leave is generally fixed, employers and employees can mutually agree to substitute it with another day, as permitted by subsection 60D(1A). This provision allows for flexibility and accommodates individual employee preferences, fostering a collaborative approach to holiday scheduling.

The department’s detailed explanation aims to address potential complexities arising from the overlapping of public holidays and weekly rest days, ensuring both employers and employees understand their respective rights and responsibilities. This comprehensive guidance is designed to minimize confusion and promote harmonious labor relations.

Furthermore, the Labour Department issued a crucial reminder concerning public holiday pay rates. Employees earning RM4,000 or less per month, as well as those specifically listed under the First Schedule of the Employment Act 1955, are entitled to enhanced public holiday pay rates if they are required to work on a public holiday. This entitlement is governed by subsection 60D(3) of the Act.

Employers must ensure they comply with these regulations to avoid penalties and maintain a fair and equitable work environment. The department’s emphasis on this aspect of the Employment Act 1955 highlights its commitment to protecting the financial interests of lower-income workers. By clearly outlining the eligibility criteria and pay rates, the department aims to empower employees to assert their rights and ensure they receive appropriate compensation for working on public holidays.

This reminder serves as a vital safeguard for vulnerable workers and reinforces the importance of adhering to labor laws. The department encourages employees to familiarize themselves with their rights under the Employment Act 1955 and to seek assistance if they encounter any issues related to public holiday pay.

The overall message from the Peninsular Malaysia Labour Department is one of clarity, compliance, and fairness, ensuring a smooth and legally sound observance of the upcoming public holidays for both employers and employees





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Public Holiday Employment Act 1955 Labour Department King’S Birthday Wesak Day Paid Leave Employee Rights Employer Obligations Malaysia Peninsular Malaysia

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