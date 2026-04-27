King Charles III's U.S. State Visit Proceeds Despite White House Shooting Incident

Buckingham Palace confirms that King Charles III and Queen Camilla's state visit to the U.S. will go ahead as planned, despite a recent shooting near a White House event attended by President Donald Trump. The visit aims to strengthen U.S.-British relations amid tensions over Iran, with key meetings and a Congressional address on the agenda.

LONDON: Buckingham Palace has confirmed that King Charles III's state visit to the United States will proceed as scheduled on Monday, despite a shooting incident at a dinner attended by President Donald Trump .

The King and Queen Camilla are set to arrive for a four-day visit, though plans were initially questioned after a man fired shots near a White House Correspondents' Association dinner on Saturday. The incident forced Secret Service agents to escort Trump away from the scene for safety. Acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche assured that security measures for King Charles remain robust throughout the visit.

The trip is seen as crucial for reaffirming U.S.-British relations, which have been strained due to disagreements over the Iran conflict. The agenda includes a private meeting with Trump and a speech before Congress to mark the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence. Following discussions between both sides, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson confirmed that the royal couple's state visit will proceed as planned. The Palace also noted that King Charles was relieved that Trump, his wife, and other guests were unharmed.

The King and Queen Camilla personally contacted Trump and Melania Trump to express their sympathies. While the main schedule remains unchanged, palace sources hinted at minor technical adjustments to one or two activities to accommodate current circumstances





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