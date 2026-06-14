King Charles Celebrates Official Birthday with Grand Trooping the Colour Ceremony

King Charles participated in the iconic Trooping the Colour ceremony, joined by Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and their children. The event featured military pageantry, a carriage procession, and a flypast by the Red Arrows. The Grenadier Guards, the regiment whose colour was trooped, celebrated their 370th anniversary.

Britain's King Charles celebrated his official birthday on June 13, 2026, with the grand Trooping the Colour ceremony, a tradition steeped in military history and royal pageantry.

The event took place at Horse Guards Parade in central London, drawing thousands of spectators who gathered to witness the spectacle. Joining the King were Queen Camilla, Prince William (the Prince of Wales), Catherine, Princess of Wales, and their three children-Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. The royal children watched from a window overlooking the parade ground, while their grandparents, the King and Queen, participated directly in the ceremony.

The day began with a carriage procession from Buckingham Palace, where Charles and Camilla were escorted by the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment, known as the Sovereign's Escort. They were followed by other senior royals holding colonelcies: Prince William (colonel of the Welsh Guards), Princess Anne (colonel of the Blues and Royals), and Prince Edward (colonel of the Scots Guards).

For the first time, the route was lined by personnel from all three military services-the Army, Royal Navy, and Royal Air Force-including units such as the 1st Battalion Coldstream Guards, 26 Engineer Regiment, and the RAF Regiment. The King's first duty was to inspect the troops, traveling in a carriage past ranks of guardsmen alongside the Queen. In the summer sunshine, he passed just over a thousand soldiers from the Grenadier, Scots, Irish, and Coldstream Guards regiments.

The Welsh Guards were absent from the ranks, as their troops are currently on operational training; their band represented them instead. The colour being trooped was the King's Colour of the Grenadier Guards, which Charles had presented earlier in the week at Buckingham Palace. The ceremony's centerpiece involved the colour being carried through the ranks before the guardsmen marched past the King in slow and quick time.

The Grenadier Guards are particularly significant this year as they mark their 370th anniversary. The regiment was founded in 1656 in Bruges by the exiled King Charles II to protect him during Oliver Cromwell's rule. Known for their scarlet tunics and bearskin hats, they have fought in every major British conflict from the Battle of Tangiers to recent operations in Afghanistan. Today, they serve as light infantry while also fulfilling high-profile ceremonial roles.

The King wore the uniform of the Grenadier Guards-a dark blue tunic and forage cap-in keeping with tradition. Queen Camilla also honoured her regiment in a custom red silk crêpe uniform dress by Fiona Clare, paired with a black beret with a white plume by Philip Treacy, accessorized with the Grenadier Guards cap badge and brooch.

The ceremony concluded with a flypast by the Red Arrows, the RAF's aerobatic team, as the royal family and spectators looked on from Horse Guards Parade. Trooping the Colour originated in the 18th century when guards at royal palaces would daily troop the colours to help soldiers recognize their flags on the battlefield. Over time, it became associated with the sovereign's official birthday.

Despite its ancient roots, the event remains a vibrant celebration of British heritage, military precision, and royal tradition, drawing a global audience each year. About 8,000 family members of the guards filled the stands, underscoring the social and communal aspect of the ceremony. The event also highlighted the continuity of the monarchy, with the young princes and princess observing their grandfather's role as head of state





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