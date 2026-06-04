KIMMA Denies Alliance with PN for Johor Election, Reaffirms BN Loyalty

The Malaysian Indian Muslim Congress (KIMMA) has refuted allegations of a political pact with Perikatan Nasional for the Johor state election, affirming its steadfast allegiance to Barisan Nasional and UMNO.

GEORGE TOWN - The Malaysian Indian Muslim Congress ( KIMMA ) has denied claims that the party has formed an alliance with Perikatan Nasional (PN) for the upcoming Johor state election .

Its youth chief, Rais Ahmad Mohamed Hussain, stated that KIMMA is a component party that consistently stands firm and remains loyal to Barisan Nasional (BN) and its core coalition partner UMNO. Since its establishment, KIMMA has played a vital role in championing the interests of the Indian Muslim community in Malaysia through the BN platform, which is grounded in political stability, racial harmony, and national development.

Accordingly, any claim or perception that KIMMA is forging a political partnership with Perikatan Nasional in the Johor election is baseless and does not reflect the party's official stance. KIMMA has never made any decision or resolution contradicting the policies and spirit of cooperation agreed upon within the larger BN family. This statement was made here.

Earlier, the information chief of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), Datuk Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz, claimed in a Facebook post that eight parties have reached an agreement with PN to contest the Johor state election following the dissolution of the state legislative assembly last Monday. Besides KIMMA, he said, the other involved parties are Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang), Parti Ikatan Demokratik Malaysia (Muda), Parti Barisan Jemaah Islamiah Se-Malaysia (Berjasa), Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra), Parti Kemajuan Malaysia (MAP), Parti Perikatan India Muslim Nasional (Iman) and Parti Bersepakat Hak Rakyat Malaysia (Urimai).

However, according to the latest check on that Facebook post, KIMMA's name has been removed from the list of the eight parties. Meanwhile, Rais Ahmad said KIMMA will remain committed to supporting BN and UMNO's struggle to build a more stable, prosperous, and united nation for the benefit of all Malaysians. KIMMA's machinery in Johor is ready as usual to mobilize early and work for the victory of BN candidates. - UTUSA





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KIMMA Perikatan Nasional Barisan Nasional UMNO Johor Election Malaysian Indian Muslim Congress Rais Ahmad Political Alliance State Election Malaysian Politics

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