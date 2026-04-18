Kimma Demands Formal BN Membership After 50 Years of Loyalty, Cites Community Struggles

The Malaysian Indian Muslim Congress (Kimma) president reiterated calls for formal inclusion as a Barisan Nasional component party, highlighting the organization's five decades of support and the ongoing struggles of the Indian Muslim community in accessing aid and facing labor shortages. The party warns of re-evaluating its future within the coalition if its request remains unaddressed.

The Malaysian Indian Muslim Congress ( Kimma ) is urging for formal recognition as a component party within Barisan Nasional (BN), a move that has been pending despite the organization's fifty-year history of unwavering support for the coalition. Kimma president Datuk Seri Syed Ibrahim Kader articulated this persistent demand at the party's 46th annual general meeting, coinciding with its golden jubilee celebrations.

He expressed frustration over the prolonged delay, emphasizing that Kimma has submitted its application seven times without a definitive response. This lack of clear acknowledgement, he warned, is prompting Kimma to re-evaluate its future within BN, despite its deep-seated loyalty to Umno. Syed Ibrahim highlighted that the Indian Muslim community, numbering close to one million nationwide, faces systemic challenges in accessing government assistance. He pointed out that many Indian Muslims fall within the B40 and M40 income groups, contradicting the perception of universal affluence, and are often denied aid due to qualification criteria. Kimma’s representation is significant, with 938 delegates from 95 divisions present at the AGM, underscoring the community's continued relevance and economic contributions across various sectors, including restaurants, retail, gold, and textiles. A critical issue raised by Syed Ibrahim is the severe and ongoing labor shortage in the service sector, particularly affecting the approximately 15,000 Indian Muslim-owned restaurants which contribute an estimated RM12 billion to RM14 billion annually to the economy. The difficulty in replacing departing foreign workers and the slow processing of new applications are severely impacting business operations, leading some establishments to reduce their branches. He advocated for a more streamlined government mechanism for foreign worker replacements, drawing parallels with practices in Sabah and Sarawak. This labor deficit, he noted, is not confined to restaurants but also affects retail, jewelry, and wholesale businesses where local workers are often reluctant to remain due to job demands. Furthermore, Syed Ibrahim lamented the decline of Indian Muslim-owned minimarkets, which are increasingly struggling against larger retail chains, with only an estimated 2,000 to 2,500 remaining, many of whom are facing financial difficulties. He also criticized the MyKasih aid program for its exclusivity, which disadvantages smaller retailers by limiting participation to selected outlets. In response to these pressing concerns, Kimma has put forth several key proposals, including the immediate allocation of 10,000 foreign workers for the service sector, enhanced access to Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) for young Indian Muslims, and dedicated funding for community development initiatives through institutions like Yayasan Kemajuan Islam Nasional. Despite these significant grievances and the strategic imperative for greater political recognition, Syed Ibrahim reiterated Kimma’s steadfast support for the Umno leadership, expressing his conviction that party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi will ultimately address their long-standing plea for component party status





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Kimma Barisan Nasional Component Party Indian Muslim Community Political Recognition

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