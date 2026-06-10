Kieran McKenna leaves Ipswich Town after historic promotions

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna departs after five seasons, having led the club from League One to back-to-back promotions, culminating in Premier League return.

Kieran McKenna has stepped down as manager of Ipswich Town after five transformative seasons at the helm, the club announced on Wednesday. The 40-year-old Northern Irishman guided the Tractor Boys to a remarkable second promotion to the Premier League last month, securing second place in the Championship on the final day of the season.

McKenna said he needs a break following the intense campaign, despite the opportunity to manage in the top flight next term. McKenna took over Ipswich in December 2021 when the club was languishing in League One. In his first full season, 2022-23, he led them to the League One title, returning to the Championship after a four-year absence.

The following year, 2023-24, he orchestrated an immediate second promotion, finishing runners-up to Leicester City and ending the club's 23-year wait for a return to the Premier League. Under his guidance, Ipswich achieved three promotions in four seasons, a feat unmatched in recent English football history. McKenna's tactical acumen and man-management skills earned him plaudits across the football world.

He had previously worked as a youth coach at Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United, later becoming a first-team coach at United under Michael Carrick and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. His departure leaves a significant void at Portman Road, with the club now facing the daunting task of finding a successor capable of building on his legacy.

Ipswich fans had hoped he would lead them into the Premier League, but McKenna's decision to step aside, after reflection during the post-season break, has been accepted by the board with gratitude. The club statement praised McKenna's contribution, noting the incredible journey from League One to the Premier League.

McKenna himself expressed deep affection for the club and its supporters, saying there is never a good time to say goodbye but that after achieving another promotion, the time felt right for a new challenge or rest. His departure comes just weeks after securing promotion, highlighting the intense pressures of modern management. Ipswich will now begin a search for a new manager, with names like Paul Cook and Karel Geraerts being mentioned in early speculation.

McKenna's tenure will be remembered for restoring pride and ambition to a historic club. His teams played attractive, attacking football, winning over fans with their relentless energy. The 2025-26 Championship season culminated in a dramatic final day at Portman Road, where Ipswich secured promotion with a victory that sparked jubilant scenes.

McKenna leaves with the club in a stronger position than ever, but his absence will test the resilience of the squad and the board as they prepare for Premier League football. In conclusion, Kieran McKenna's five years at Ipswich Town represent one of the most successful managerial spells in the club's recent history. His ability to transform the team from League One also-rans to Premier League contenders in such a short time is remarkable.

While his decision to step down is a blow, it reflects his integrity and desire to do what he believes is best for the club and himself. Ipswich now face a crucial summer, needing to strengthen the squad and appoint a leader who can continue the upward trajectory. The legacy of McKenna will be felt for years to come





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Kieran Mckenna Ipswich Town Premier League Promotion Manager Departure

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