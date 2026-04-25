Kidnapping Case in Malaysia Reveals Victim is Wanted Criminal

A South Korean man rescued from a kidnapping ordeal in Malaysia is revealed to be wanted in his home country for alleged involvement in illegal gambling and organized crime. Police have arrested three suspects and recovered a significant portion of the ransom money paid in cryptocurrency.

A kidnapping case in Malaysia involving a South Korea n national has taken an unexpected turn with the revelation that the victim is himself a wanted man in his home country.

The 40-year-old man was rescued by Malaysian police following an abduction that occurred on April 17th while he was travelling from Kuala Lumpur to Genting Highlands. Initial reports detailed a scenario of forced removal from his vehicle, subsequent assault, confinement through restraints, and threats involving what appeared to be a firearm.

The investigation began with reports filed by both a friend and a woman claiming to be the victim’s wife, initially handled by Pahang police before being escalated to the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID). A dedicated task force was swiftly established to pursue the case. The investigation led police to a residence in Melaka where the victim was found and rescued, and three South Korean men, aged between 28 and 40, were apprehended.

The kidnappers had attempted to extort a substantial ransom of US$10 million (approximately RM39.6 million) from an associate of the victim, demanding payment through a cryptocurrency account. Approximately US$3 million was transferred before the perpetrators attempted to obscure the funds’ trail by moving them through multiple accounts.

However, thanks to the collaborative efforts of the Commercial Crime Investigation Department’s crypto unit, police were able to successfully trace and freeze US$2.46 million across three separate accounts. This freeze order remains in effect for nine months, providing authorities with time to further investigate the financial aspects of the crime.

Evidence collected at the scene included a realistic-looking fake pistol, ropes used to bind the victim, adhesive tape employed to cover his mouth, and the victim’s own vehicle, registered under the name of an inactive company. Immigration checks revealed that two of the suspects had entered Malaysia in March using valid social visit passes, while records showed no prior entry for the third suspect.

Further complicating the case, a joint investigation with the South Korean Embassy uncovered that the rescued man is currently wanted in South Korea. His passport has been officially revoked, and an Interpol Red Notice has been issued, indicating a request for his arrest internationally. He is suspected of involvement in illegal gambling operations and organized criminal activities. Authorities believe he has been residing in Malaysia since 2016, consistently changing locations to avoid detection.

Bukit Aman CID director Comm Datuk M. Kumar emphasized that despite the involvement of foreign nationals, Malaysian authorities will pursue justice rigorously. He stated that the investigation must be completed before any decisions are made regarding further action, including the possibility of deporting the victim back to South Korea to face charges in his home country. The case highlights the complexities of transnational crime and the importance of international cooperation in law enforcement.

The police are continuing to analyze the seized evidence and gather further information to build a comprehensive case against the suspects and fully understand the extent of the victim’s alleged criminal activities





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Kidnapping Malaysia South Korea Interpol Ransom Cryptocurrency Crime Arrest Investigation Illegal Gambling

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