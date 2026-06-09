Kia Teams Up with Stellantis to Shift Malaysian Assembly to Gurun Plant

Kia Malaysia will move its Sportage and Carnival production to Stellantis' Gurun facility, beginning in Q3 2024, as part of a five‑year localisation strategy that includes future hybrid and electric models.

Kia Malaysia has formalised a strategic partnership with Stellantis Malaysia to relocate its locally assembled (completely knocked down) vehicle operations to the Stellantis‑owned manufacturing complex in Gurun, Kedah.

The agreement represents a significant step in Kia's long‑term localisation plan for the Malaysian market, as the Korean automaker seeks to deepen its production footprint beyond the current arrangement with Sime Darby Motors' Inokom plant in Kulim. Under the new contract, Stellantis will act as the contract assembler for Kia, using the 140‑acre Gurun facility to build both existing and future Kia models.

Production is slated to commence in the third quarter of 2024, beginning with the Sportage compact SUV and the Carnival multi‑purpose vehicle, which have until now been assembled at the Inokom plant. The five‑year term of the existing contract will conclude with a full hand‑over of those two models to the Gurun site, after which Kia intends to introduce additional models, including those powered by hybrid, plug‑in hybrid and fully electric drivetrains, leveraging the plant's multi‑model assembly capabilities.

The Gurun manufacturing hub, operational since 2021, has already benefited from more than RM25 million of investment by Stellantis. The complex comprises a main assembly line, a two‑storey office block, a state‑of‑the‑art paint and body shop, an on‑site test track and dedicated zones for vendors and suppliers. Over 400 skilled workers are employed at the site, and the plant's design allows for an annual output of up to 60,000 vehicles across a range of body styles and powertrain configurations.

By integrating Kia's production into this already established ecosystem, Stellantis aims to boost utilisation rates, enhance supply‑chain synergies and generate additional employment opportunities for the local community. Kia Malaysia's President and Chief Executive Officer Hyung Ho Kim highlighted the partnership as a milestone that will enable the brand to expand its local footprint while preserving the high standards of manufacturing quality that Kia is known for worldwide.

Stellantis ASEAN Managing Director Isaac Yeo echoed the sentiment, stressing the company's commitment to nurturing a robust automotive and manufacturing ecosystem in Southeast Asia. In parallel with the Kia deal, Stellantis is also advancing its own brand portfolio in Malaysia; Leapmotor, a Stellantis‑backed electric‑vehicle marque, has already begun production of its C10 electric SUV at the Gurun plant and plans to scale up assembly of further models in the near future.

The collaboration is expected to reinforce Malaysia's position as a regional hub for automotive manufacturing, attract further foreign investment, and accelerate the adoption of advanced vehicle technologies in the country





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