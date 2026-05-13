Kia Launches First-Ever Ownership Experience Initiative in Malaysia

In a bid to strengthen after-sales support and rebuild customer confidence, Kia has unveiled its first-ever Kia Ownership Experience initiative in Malaysia. The week-long initiative aims to build closer relationships with customers, support improvements in after-sales offerings, and reconnect with existing owners. During the campaign, participating customers will receive complimentary engine oil, original Kia windshield wipers, and a car wash after inspection.

Kia has launched its first-ever Kia Ownership Experience initiative as part of efforts to improve after-sales support and customer confidence in Malaysia . This week-long initiative gives Kia owners, media, and the public a closer look at the brand's after-sales operations, technical support capabilities, and long-term ownership plans.

Hyung Ho Kim, Kia Sales Malaysia President and CEO, said, 'Through the Kia Ownership Experience, we aim to build closer relationships with our customers while supporting measurable improvements in our after-sales offerings across our growing network.

' According to Kia Sales Malaysia (KSM), the initiative is guided by three priorities: Return, Rebuild, and Reposition. So far, the Kia Ownership Experience initiative is also aimed at reconnecting with existing owners, including those with older models. One of the key highlights is the participation of Kia Senior Technical Manager of Ownership Operation Team, who has over 34 years of after-sales and technical service experience with Kia globally.

During the campaign period, Choi and KSM's technical team will inspect over 100 Kia vehicles. Participating customers with confirmed appointments will also receive complimentary engine oil, original Kia windshield wipers, and a car wash after inspection. KSM has revealed that some participating Kia vehicles accumulated more than 400,000km, which reflects the long-term durability of their vehicles under Malaysian driving conditions.

Kia Sales Malaysia Managing Director Emily Lek said the company is focusing on strengthening dealer operations, reducing running costs, and improving parts availability through its dedicated 35,000 sq ft parts warehouse. In the meantime, repair works are still handled by its existing service dealer network. It also introduced a prepaid servicing package that allows owners to lock in servicing costs for up to five years regardless of future increases in labour, parts, or engine oil prices.

Kia Sales Malaysia plans to expand this program in Phase 2 to cover additional models. Currently, a structured 10-step service process manages to improve customer confidence throughout the ownership journey. For Kia EV owners, KSM currently has two EV-ready service centers in Malaysia. Overall, the Kia Ownership Experience Family Day initiative from 15 to 17 May 2022 will feature technical engagement sessions, vehicle maintenance activities, promotions, and showcases from partners





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Kia Ownership Experience After-Sales Support Rebuild Customer Confidence Malaysia Volkswagen Return Rebuild Reposition Forte Cerato Optima Picanto Sorento Grand Carnival Sportage Sephia Car Wash Prepaid Servicing Package EV-Ready Service Centers EV-Ready Training Center

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