Khazanah's 32-year history of investments

This text summarizes Khazanah Nasional Berhad's investment strategy, its achievements, and failures over three decades, contrasting its performance with that of larger sovereign wealth funds in Singapore and Norway, and explaining the challenges it faces in political sensitivity and the wheelings and dealings of Malaysia's politics.

Khazanah Nasional Berhad was incorporated on Sept 3, 1993, under Dr. Mahathir Mohamad's administration. Its initial mission was to build a sovereign fund akin to Singapore's Temasek Holdings, which would accumulate wealth for Malaysia's people over generations.

Three decades later, the gap between Khazanah's promise and its actual results is sizable. To date, Khazanah has been associated with successful investments like IHH Healthcare Berhad, Alibaba, and CIMB Group Holdings Berhad, but also with high-stakes losses in Malaysia Airlines, Themed Attractions Resorts and Hotels Sdn Bhd, and Iskandar Malaysia Studios. In comparison, peers like Singapore's Temasek Holdings and Norway's Government Pension Fund Global have outperformed with compounded returns of 14% and 6.64% respectively, since their respective inceptions





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Khazanah Nasional Berhad Sovereign Fund Investments Achievements Failures Contrasts Competition Political Sensitivity Political Cycles Failures Successes Political Pressure

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