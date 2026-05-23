Khazanah Nasional Bhd Reopens Old General Post Office as Heritage-Based Culinary Space

Khazanah Nasional Bhd has reopened the old General Post Office (GPO) at Block 2 of the Bangunan Sultan Abdul Samad Complex, marking the third heritage conservation project undertaken under its Kuala Lumpur Heritage (Warisan KL) initiative. The site, which once served as Kuala Lumpur’s main GPO, has been revitalised as a heritage-based culinary space, bringing together eight local brands offering food, culture, and community-oriented experiences.

Khazanah Nasional Bhd has reopened the old General Post Office (GPO) at Block 2 of the Bangunan Sultan Abdul Samad Complex , marking the third heritage conservation project undertaken under its Kuala Lumpur Heritage (Warisan KL) initiative.

The site, which once served as Kuala Lumpur’s main GPO, has been revitalised as a heritage-based culinary space, bringing together eight local brands offering food, culture, and community-oriented experiences. Its managing director, Amirul Feisal Wan Zahir, said the initiative was not only about conserving historic buildings but also about revitalising Kuala Lumpur as a destination with a distinct identity.

In conjunction with the opening, Khazanah launched its ‘Warkah Untuk Malaysia’ campaign, which runs from May 23 to July 31, inviting the public to share their hopes and aspirations for the country through handwritten postcards or digital platforms. Selected submissions will be compiled into a video to be published during the National Month and Malaysia Day celebrations





fmtoday / 🏆 5. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Tourism Culture Khazanah Nasional Bhd General Post Office (GPO) Bangunan Sultan Abdul Samad Complex Kuala Lumpur Heritage (Warisan KL) Heritage Conservation Revitalisation Culinary Space Local Brands Food Culture Community-Oriented Experiences Amirul Feisal Wan Zahir Hannah Yeoh Fadlun Mak Ujud Warkah Untuk Malaysia Heritage Assets Malaysia International Tourists Explore The City Support Local Economic Activity Strengthening National Cultural Identity Boosting The Tourism Ecosystem And Urban Econo National Month Malaysia Day Celebrations Heritage-Based Culinary Space Heritage Conservation Project Revitalisation Of Kuala Lumpur As A Destinatio Distinct Identity Heritage Assets Conservation Heritage-Based Culinary Space Heritage Conservation Project Revitalisation Of Kuala Lumpur As A Destinatio Distinct Identity

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