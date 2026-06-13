Khaled: Separate State Election Dates No Advantage for BN

Umno vice-president says Barisan must rely on own strength, not election timing.

KOTA TINGGI: Having separate dates for the Johor and Negri Sembilan state elections does not give an edge to Barisan Nasional against Pakatan Harapan , says Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin .

He emphasized that Barisan and its component parties must rely on their own strength to secure the people's mandate. Speaking after launching the Jiwa Murni programme at SK Johor Kampong, Khaled addressed questions about the differing election schedules set by the Election Commission. The Johor state election polling day is July 11, while Negri Sembilan will vote on August 1. Khaled noted that when the Johor assembly was dissolved, there was no indication that Negri Sembilan would follow suit.

He further stated that new political parties and electoral pacts are welcome to participate in the upcoming state election in the spirit of democracy. Khaled urged voters to be smart and rational in their choices, selecting a party that can best represent their interests. The Defence Minister and Kota Tinggi MP also tackled claims that Johor Barisan chairman Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi's remarks about refusing to sit with DAP were racist.

Khaled stressed that DAP is a political party, not a race, and pointed out that Barisan itself has component parties representing the Chinese community as partners. The comments come amid a heated political climate in Malaysia, with both states preparing for elections that could reshape regional power dynamics. Analysts suggest that the separate dates might influence campaign strategies, but Khaled dismissed any notion of unfair advantage.

He reiterated that Barisan Nasional's focus remains on presenting a strong platform to voters, rather than relying on electoral logistics. The upcoming elections are seen as a test for the coalition's popularity following recent political realignments.

Meanwhile, Pakatan Harapan has been campaigning vigorously, emphasizing their track record in government. Voter turnout and the effectiveness of campaign messaging will likely determine the outcomes in both states. The Johor state election was triggered by the dissolution of the state assembly in early June, following a political crisis. Negri Sembilan followed shortly after, leading to separate election schedules.

EC set nomination dates and early voting periods accordingly. Khaled's comments reflect the BN leadership's confidence in their grassroots machinery. He also highlighted the importance of unity within the coalition, noting that component parties work together despite differences. On the accusation of racism, he clarified that political parties should not be conflated with ethnic groups, and that Barisan Nasional has always been a multiracial coalition.

The defence minister urged all parties to focus on issues that matter to the rakyat, such as economic recovery, job creation, and public health. He cautioned against divisive rhetoric and called for a clean campaign. The Jiwa Murni programme itself aims to foster community spirit and volunteerism, reflecting BN's commitment to social welfare. As the election dates approach, both coalitions are ramping up their efforts.

Observers will be watching closely to see if the staggered polls affect voter behavior or coalition strategies. Khaled's statements reaffirm BN's stance that electoral outcomes hinge on policies and public confidence, not on tactical advantages from election scheduling





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Johor State Election Negri Sembilan State Election Barisan Nasional Pakatan Harapan Mohamed Khaled Nordin

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